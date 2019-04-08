Saanich school board seeks budget input from public

School District 63 invites the public to have input at a budget formation meeting on April 10 at Bayside Middle School. The meeting takes place in the school’s Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m.

"The Board of Education and the Saanich School District would be pleased to have you join us to participate in and contribute to the formation of our budget for 2019/20," wrote an SD 63 representative in an email. "Public participation in this process is important for the Board's adoption of a budget that reflects the values, beliefs and priorities of the community."

The evening includes a presentation on the budget process, historical funding implications and on the current financial context. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and to provide their input through a “table talk session.”



