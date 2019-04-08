Bayside Middle School, where the meeting will take place.(Google street view)

Saanich school board seeks budget input from public

School District 63 holds budget meeting at Bayside Middle School

School District 63 invites the public to have input at a budget formation meeting on April 10 at Bayside Middle School. The meeting takes place in the school’s Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m.

ALSO READ: New app provides pathway for young athletes to report abuse“The Board of Education and the Saanich School District would be pleased to have you join us to participate in and contribute to the formation of our budget for 2019/20,” wrote an SD 63 representative in an email. “Public participation in this process is important for the Board’s adoption of a budget that reflects the values, beliefs and priorities of the community.”

The evening includes a presentation on the budget process, historical funding implications and on the current financial context. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and to provide their input through a “table talk session.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
