Superintendent of School District 63 (Saanich) Dave Eberwein. (Contributed)

Saanich school district budgeted $51.3 million in 2018 for salaries, benefits

Former superintendent Kevin Elder led all executives with $210,000 salary

School District No. 63 budgeted almost $51.3 million dollars for salaries and benefits in 2018.

Teachers’ salaries accounted for the bulk of this figure, with a total of $29.9 million dollars. Support staff represented the second-largest category of earners with $7.6 million, followed by educational assistants, who received a total of $4.52 million.

RELATED: CAO’s $249,828 salary tops District of Saanich’s top earners in 2016

Principals and vice-principals with $4.26 million and substitutes with $2.56 million round out the Top 5. Overall, the district’s combined salaries and benefits added up to $64.1 million.

Based on available figures from the 2016-2017 financial year, then-superintendent Kevin Elder was the top paid executive with a total compensation of $214,756. His successor — David Eberwein — earned $ 209,258 as deputy superintendent for School District No. 45 in West Vancouver.

RELATED: New superintendent excited to make Vancouver Island his home

Overall, School District No. 63 ran a deficit of just over $828,000 in the financial year ending in June 2018 on revenues totaling just over $91 million.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

