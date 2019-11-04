Saanich schools remain empty on Monday, as workers across SD63 continue to strike for pay parity. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Saanich School District strike continues into second week

Picket lines still up as CUPE Local 441 and SD63 negotiations continue

Thousands of students will miss yet another day of classes on Monday as negotiations continue between the Saanich School District and CUPE Local 441.

The support workers’ strike began on Oct. 28, classes have been cancelled since and picket lines are still in place.

On Oct. 21, the union local served a 72-hour strike notice to SD63 after two unsuccessful mediation sessions. CUPE Local 441 represents nearly 500 workers and includes education assistants, support staff, library techs, youth and family counsellors and clerical, custodial, grounds, maintenance, transportation and trades staff.

RELATED: Bargaining resumes in Saanich School District strike, classes still cancelled

Members of the local are looking to secure wage parity with other south Island school districts. The members are paid less than their counterparts due to a decision made over 40 years ago by CUPE Local 441 to choose increased benefits over a higher salary. While the union has called on the province to step in and help find a resolution, the provincial government insisted SD63 and CUPE Local 441 negotiate within terms set out by the public framework agreement, a B.C. mandate for compensation and other key sector matters in which local bargaining occurs.

RELATED: SD63 international students attend optional programming during strike

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to conclude an agreement on our common concerns of wage parity, recruitment and retention,” said Elsie McMurphy, Saanich board of education vice-chair, in a statement on Friday.

An offer has been put on the table by the board “which distributes the maximum funding available in a manner which reduces the greatest difference between us and our neighbours,” McMurphy said.

The offer seeks to fix inequalities by applying larger wage increases to education assistants and other clerical, secretarial and school support positions.

“We are very aware of the impact of this job action of families, students and staff,” McMurphy said. “We wanted everyone to know that we are still working diligently to get our schools open as quickly as possible.”

Parents are encouraged to check the Saanich School District website regularly for updated information.

RELATED: Sidney mother says ongoing school strike threatens budget


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sirens to sound at CFB Esquimalt Wednesday for monthly test
Next story
Two killed after SUV veers into B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

Saanich School District strike continues into second week

Picket lines still up as CUPE Local 441 and SD63 negotiations continue

Sirens to sound at CFB Esquimalt Wednesday for monthly test

Testing of Mass Notification System happens every first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.

Warm-up tips for chilly cyclists, walkers this fall and winter

Layer up, watch for ice, and give yourself more time

O negative blood stock below optimal amounts: Canadian Blood Services

A single leukemia patient requires up to eight donors a week

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Man charged with attempted murder had been under court order not to contact boy’s mother

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Two killed after SUV veers into B.C.

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

‘Your own kingdom:’ Private island near Nanaimo up for sale

Lily Island listed for $1.4 million

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Most Read