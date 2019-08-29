UPDATED: Saanich School District support staff vote to strike if necessary

Local CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancy

The Saanich branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 441) has voted in favour of taking job action if necessary.

In support of their bargaining committee, CUPE 441 members working in K-12 in School District 63 (SD 63) took a strike vote which concluded on Aug. 27. A majority of the members who voted were in favour of taking job action if needed.

READ ALSO: 5 tips to help kids stay safe as they head back to school

CUPE 441 is comprised of the almost 500 SD 63 support staff who work in a variety of fields; educational assistants, technical support staff, library techs, counsellors, custodial and maintenance staff, clerical workers, and more.

Dean Coates, president of CUPE 441 indicated that support staff in SD 63 have been paid less than those who do the same work in the Sooke and Greater Victoria school districts. This has been an issue for about 40 years and has been brought up at every contract negotiation, he explained.

Coates noted that they are asking for their needs to be met and for their wages to match those of support staff in other districts on the South Island. CUPE 441 is losing staff to other regions because they can do the same job for “quite a bit more money,” he said.

Coates emphasized that there won’t be piket lines during the first week of school. This vote is simply a message from members that they want to hold strong on the wage issues.

“Our members care very much about the students and don’t take stike action lightly,” said Coates.

A “full-blown strike” could come, but wouldn’t be in the near future.

READ ALSO: Local school districts gear up for the new back to school season

Coates pointed out that the other issue is that within the last four years, SD 63 started paying administrators and managers higher wages to keep qualified staff in the district.

“We want them to also recognize and value the contribution of support staff in Saanich schools.”

CUPE 441 has met with the employer at the bargaining table six times in the past. Coates said the strike vote was to show the employer that the members are serious about the wage issues.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.