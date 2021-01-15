Staff at Artemis Place Secondary were shocked to find that one of the student-built greenhouses on the campus was stolen overnight on Jan. 11. (Artemis Place Society/Facebook)

Staff at Artemis Place Secondary were shocked to find that one of the student-built greenhouses on the campus was stolen overnight on Jan. 11. (Artemis Place Society/Facebook)

Saanich school hopes to catch greenhouse thief red-handed

Student-built greenhouses stolen from Artemis Place Secondary on Jan. 11

A Saanich school is processing the loss of a student-built greenhouse that was stolen at some point on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 12), staff at Artemis Place Secondary – an independent school in Saanich – were shocked to find that one of their new greenhouses had been stolen along with parts of a second.

A teacher happened to look out the window and notice that one of the recently installed greenhouses was missing, explained Rachel Calder, director of Artemis Place Society. The incident was reported to the Saanich Police Department.

Upon inspection, staff noticed that parts of the other greenhouse were also missing and Saanich police said this may be an indication that the suspect or suspects were interrupted during the theft.

READ ALSO: Daily free food markets offer fresh produce to Greater Victorians in need

“It’s really discouraging,” Calder said, noting that the greenhouses were built by the students and used to teach job skills and ecology.

They were made with two-by-fours, PVC pipe and plastic tarp – worth about $800, not including the labour costs, she explained. The greenhouses were also well-secured so there’s “no way it could have blown away in the wind.”

Calder is disappointed that someone would steal from a non-profit and school. It “feels violating,” she said.

Students in Grade 10-12 attend the school but younger children are also on-site because the school offers a young parent program with daycare facilities.

READ ALSO: Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

The greenhouses were being readied for planting in the spring and played a significant role in the school’s garden expansion and restoration project.

“This is a major loss for our non-profit school community and we are devastated that people in our community have stolen this,” the school said in a Facebook post calling for witnesses.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, there were no suspects as of Jan. 13. Police are seeking witnesses and ask that anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

gardeningSaanich Police DepartmentSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
74 Oak Bay property owners paid $693,000 in spec tax
Next story
Quota debate heats up on the eve of Vancouver Island herring fishery

Just Posted

Forty-two residential properties in Oak Bay were assessed the speculation and vacancy tax in 2019 for a total of $693,000. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
74 Oak Bay property owners paid $693,000 in spec tax

42 properties were assessed with the SVT in 2019

Staff at Artemis Place Secondary were shocked to find that one of the student-built greenhouses on the campus was stolen overnight on Jan. 11. (Artemis Place Society/Facebook)
Saanich school hopes to catch greenhouse thief red-handed

Student-built greenhouses stolen from Artemis Place Secondary on Jan. 11

Stephen “Dusty” Roberts had a feeling this could be his last photo with his dad, Gordon Roberts, from outside the Broadmead care home. (Stephen Roberts Photo)
Esquimalt man honouring father’s legacy with birdfeeders for shut-in seniors in Greater Victoria

In his final days, Gordon Roberts loved his birdfeeder

Rendering shows murals decorating the proposed tiny home community in the Caledonia/Vancouver street parking lot next to Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy Aryze Developments)
Tiny homes project on Victoria parking lot gets boost from council

Shipping container neighbourhood stems from Aryze Development idea

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Two of Greater Victoria’s most notorious teenaged killers have parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials says it will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

50 km/hr speed limit sign.
POLL: What do you think the speed limit should be on residential streets without a centre line?

Traffic on side streets around Greater Victoria could soon be travelling at… Continue reading

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Letisha Reimer died Nov. 1, 2016 after being stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
No evidence that killer was in ‘psychotic state’ during Abbotsford school stabbing: Crown

Second day of closing arguments at ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

Firefighters attended the scene of a house fire early Jan. 14, 2021. The Parksville Fire Department, Coombs/Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department, Errington Fire Department, Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Qualicum Beach Fire Department were all in attendance. (Photo and video submitted by Skylar Gruys)
Alert pooch helps owner, feline friends escape as Vancouver Island home goes up in flames

GoFundMe campaign set up in wake of devastating fire

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. file photo, Pacific Wild
Quota debate heats up on the eve of Vancouver Island herring fishery

Industry and conservationists weigh in how much catch should be allowed as DFO decision coming soon

Most Read