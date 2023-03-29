Saanich scraps concept of registry for people lobbying council, staff

Registry would have asked lobbyists meeting with councillors, staff to register personal details

The District of Saanich has decided it will not be adding a lobbyist registry to its strategic planning process after council deemed the idea not a priority.

In a narrow five-to-four vote Monday (March 27), council shot down a motion – brought forward by Mayor Dean Murdock and Coun. Nathalie Chambers – that would have tasked district staff with exploring the feasibility of establishing such a registry.

“It helps with accountability, transparency and public confidence,” said Coun. Teale Phelps Bondaroff, who voted in favour of the motion alongside Murdock, Chambers and Coun. Judy Brownoff. “It’s important that the public know who we’re talking to and what we’re talking about.”

The new councillor said he sees a municipal lobbyist registry as a purely proactive measure to make local decisions more transparent.

“We see big money interfering in American politics time and time again, and we also notice that that creeps across the border and undermines people’s confidence in their elected officials,” he said.

A registry would have asked lobbyists who interact with municipal politicians and staff to voluntarily disclose their information as a way to enhance transparency in lobbying and government decision-making. The province currently prohibits local governments from requiring lobbyists to register.

Several councillors dismissed the idea as unnecessary, including Coun. Susan Brice, who said it’s a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.

“Do we have people trying to persuade us? Absolutely, every week. Community associations, business people, unions – there’s no end,” she said.

“There’s no shortage of issues that need to be addressed and we have limited financial and times resources, both as a council and amongst staff,” said Coun. Zac de Vries. “And I think it’s very important that we use those judiciously because we will never run out of problems.”

De Vries said council had not received complaints about the district’s lack of a registry, nor any correspondence from the public in support of one. He added that a registry could even deter some people from approaching council with questions or concerns.

Couns. Mena Westhaver, Colin Plant and Karen Harper also voted against further exploring the concept.

“Clearly a majority on council does not wish for this to continue into the strategic planning process and I accept that,” said Murdock.

