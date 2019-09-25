Saanich seeks feedback on plans to cut greenhouse gas to zero by 2050

Public feedback will impact the finalized plan to be implemented by 2020

Saanich has set some admirable goals as part of its climate change plan. Now they are seeking public feedback from residents and stakeholders for the third and final time.

The plan is called 100 per cent Renewable and Resilient Saanich. They have set the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050.

Saanich is seeking feedback in the form of an online survey which will directly impact the finalized version of the plan. The plan is expected to begin implementation by early 2020.

Saanich says the largest source of GHGs is from transportation so a significant portion of the plan looks at transportation solutions. Some of the key elements include improving walkability, affordable electric public transit and expanding access to electric vehicle charging.

You can find the full draft climate plan and participate in the survey here.

