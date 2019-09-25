Saanich seeks feedback on plans to cut greenhouse gas to zero by 2050

Public feedback will impact the finalized plan to be implemented by 2020

Saanich has set some admirable goals as part of its climate change plan. Now they are seeking public feedback from residents and stakeholders for the third and final time.

The plan is called 100 per cent Renewable and Resilient Saanich. They have set the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050.

READ MORE: Saanich moves ahead on climate plan

Saanich is seeking feedback in the form of an online survey which will directly impact the finalized version of the plan. The plan is expected to begin implementation by early 2020.

Saanich says the largest source of GHGs is from transportation so a significant portion of the plan looks at transportation solutions. Some of the key elements include improving walkability, affordable electric public transit and expanding access to electric vehicle charging.

You can find the full draft climate plan and participate in the survey here.

@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception
Next story
Sooke Mayor Maja Tait chosen to head UBCM

Just Posted

Riders up in arms after 20 transit routes affected by cancellations

BC Transit apologizes, blames shortage of vehicles ‘available for service’

Victoria has four players representing Canada at the Rugby World Cup

Team Canada will be led out by Victorias DTH van Der Merwe

Victoria school board to explore George Jay Elementary name change

Community consultation is expected to begin shortly

Five days left to check out Future Ocean’s eco-boutique, learning lab

Plastic-made garments on display in the Bay Centre until Sept. 30

Victoria to seek leave to appeal B.C. court’s decision to quash plastic bag bylaw

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Most Read