Saanich seeks input on housing options for Cadboro Bay Village

Online survey open to public; results will help council determine way forward

The possible expansion of residential development in Cadboro Bay Village is on the table in Saanich. Residents and others are encouraged to take an online survey open now. (Google Streetview)

As part of Saanich’s updating of the Cadboro Bay local area plan and its overall philosophy of increasing housing in the municipality, the district is looking at options for Cadboro Bay Village.

As such, residents, business owners and others are being encouraged to take part in an online survey aimed at gauging public opinion on potential new housing types for the area.

Following up on a community workshop held in early June, the survey summarizes the feedback on ideas that were developed at that event. The survey results will inform council’s consideration of possible revisions to the local area plan that could lead to more concentrated residential development, including purpose-built rental housing, in the village core.

Recent public hearings for development proposals around Saanich have uncovered much community support for increasing housing options in the municipality as a way to help address the affordability crisis.

To take the online survey, which takes between five and seven minutes to complete, visit bit.ly/3OK4Jmy.

