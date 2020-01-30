The 10 One Planet Living principles which range from health and happiness to zero carbon emissions and are designed to help stakeholders plan and live sustainably. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich seeks participants for next round of One Planet Action Plans

A free workshop on Feb. 20 will educate attendees on living within the resources of one planet

Members of the public, schools, political leaders and city staff are invited to the One Planet Living workshop on Feb. 20 which will help organizations and individuals develop action plans to meet Saanich’s sustainability goals and live within the resources of one planet.

Following an ecoCity Footprint Assessment in 2017, it became apparent that Saanich was using the resources of two planets. The District’s next step was to engage stakeholders such as local businesses, schools and organizations. The 14 stakeholders who joined last year were encouraged to create action plans that align with the 10 One Planet Living principles which range from health and happiness to zero carbon emissions.

RELATED: Saanich looks to engage residents in sustainability through One Planet platforms

Now Saanich is seeking more participants for the One Planet Saanich initiative.

Taking place in the Young Building Room 216 at the Lansdowne Campus Camosun College, the workshop will look at the One Planet Saanich initiative, which is part of an international project including cities in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Denmark and Russia. Participants will create One Planet Action Plans for their organizations, committing to building healthy, happy, equitable communities that use zero-carbon energy and protect land and water.

RELATED: Average Saanich lifestyle uses twice the available resources on Earth

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the first part of the workshop will introduce attendees to the One Planet Saanich initiative, followed by a workshop to explore regional opportunities and how to develop action plans, which starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about the workshop and to RSVP visit oneplanetsaanich.org.

With files from Devon Bidal


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
