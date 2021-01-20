Saanich selects company to build youth bike skills track at Tripp Station Park

More than $240,000 allotted for Bike Track Ltd. to design bike park

Saanich has awarded the tender for a youth bike skills park planned for the lot next to the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation off Lochside Drive to Bike Track Ltd. for $242,000. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pump up your tires and oil your chains, Saanich is one step closer to opening a youth bike skills park after selecting a company to construct the track planned for Tripp Station Park.

On Jan. 11, council awarded the tender for a youth-oriented bike park planned for the greenspace next to the George Tripp Hydro Substation – between Borden Street and Lochside Drive – to Bike Track Ltd. for $242,000.

Applications opened in October 2020 and called for proposals from companies “with experience in providing a design and build service.” Five companies submitted applications that met the district’s requirements – Golden Dirt Limited, Bike Track Ltd., Five Star Paving Ltd., Canadian Ramp Company and Cabin Forestry Services.

According to a staff report, the proposals were evaluated on experience, approach, price and corporate sustainability practices. Parks, Recreation and Community Services staff recommended Bike Track Ltd. – a company that builds custom bike tracks in Canada and the United Kingdom – be awarded the tender as it “scored the highest on the combined criteria with a thorough proposal.”

James Norton, director of Bike Track, told Black Press Media that while the company had yet to receive official confirmation from Saanich, they’re looking forward to getting started on the design process.

The plans will be created in consultation with the community, Saanich and BC Hydro, he said, adding that up to three open houses are planned with designs likely finalized by May. Norton expects the project will be finished this year. He said while it’s too early to confirm, eager cyclists can likely expect a bike trail, a small pump track and jumps for varying skill levels.

In the report presented to council on Jan. 11, staff noted funding for the project is available through the 2020 parks capital budget. The project was originally allotted $166,700 through the 2019 financial plan but in March 2020, on behalf of the Parks, Trails and Recreation Advisory Committee, Coun. Ned Taylor asked council to consider allocating an extra $100,000 to the park.

Saanich rents the Tripp Station Park property from BC Hydro for just $1 every five years. Taylor said he felt it was reasonable for the district to put the savings from the inexpensive lease back into the project.

Work is expected to commence within two to four weeks of the selection.

