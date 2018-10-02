Saanich opened this temporary sanitation facility at Municipal Hall in July as a response to the homeless camp at Regina Park. The temporary trailer houses four washrooms and showers, and served as a hygiene station for people living at Regina Park. It will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich set to sit on portable potties to 2019

Sanitation station for homeless individuals remains in place

Saanich council Monday confirmed that a sanitation station for homeless individuals near municipal hall will continue to remain at its current location into 2019.

RELATED: Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

The municipality installed the station with showers and toilets in early July in response to the homeless camp in Regina that had popped up in May and housed more than 100 people during its peak. While a court ruling in September forced its closure, staff recommended that the hygiene station remain in place in a report that found Saanich could pay up to $1 million towards the costs of the homeless camp of Regina Park.

The monthly cost of the facility is just over $23,000.

RELATED: Saanich earmarks additional funds for homeless camp

“Given that homelessness in Saanich and the capital region remains a significant and ongoing challenge, despite the end of the encampment at Regina Park, Saanich considers it prudent to carry on with operation of the hygiene station at the present time,” said Laura Ciarniello, Saanich’s director of corporate services.

Council confirmed this position by receiving the report without any changes. Looming in the background of this decision is closure of the homeless camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. Many, if not most of its residents had stayed at Regina Park, and many are expected to return to Saanich.

“With uncertainty around wherethey are going next it is prudent to keep it,” said Coun. Colin Plant Tuesday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
New Oak Bay school playground dug up and moved just months after completion
Next story
VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Just Posted

Victoria mayor planning for 300 new affordable childcare spaces

The childcare spaces would be located on SD61 properties throughout Victoria

Transport Canada keeps Victoria’s Inner Harbour in a state of ‘organized chaos’

Despite increased traffic on the water, no accidents reported in recent years

Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

Insights into sustainability, affordability, health, culture and more revealed in report

Doctor’s orders: How to get grandma high for the first time

Island Health expects seniors and first-time stoners will lead to increase in service after Oct. 17

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver disappointed in LNG announcement

“Our Caucus has been clear that we do not support the government’s LNG regime”

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Horgan called it ‘the single largest private sector investment in British Columbia’s history’

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

EA Sports NHL 19 predicts Maple Leafs will end Stanley Cup drought

2018-19 season doesn’t get going until Wednesday, but NHL 19 predicts Toronto will end its 51-year title drought next spring

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell tells Calgary to go for 2026 Winter Games

Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the 2026 Winter Games at $5.2 billion and asked the city

‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

The 59-year-old Guelph, Ont., native made the discovery of Chirped Pulse Amplification

LNG Canada lauded as environmental saviour

Pipeline, terminal, tankers will have significant impact

Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Stay is extended four weeks while officials continue to search for a longer-term solution

Canadian female physicist wins Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland one of three scientists to win Nobel Prize in physics

Most Read