This map shows the location of a sexual assault reported on Aug. 18. Police arrested a suspect on Aug. 22 and since confirmed that the assault has no connections to the homeless camp at nearby Regina Park.

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 18 in a tent near Uptown mall

Saanich Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in broad daylight near Uptown.

Acting Detective Sgt. Chris Roberts said uniformed and plain-clothes officers arrested a man on Aug. 22 – four days after police had received reports of a sexual assault in the 3600 block of Blanshard Street near Uptown.

READ MORE: Saanich police investigating sexual assault in broad daylight

According to police, the suspect, an adult male, and a girl younger than 16 were somewhat familiar with each other when she “willingly” accompanied him before she was assaulted in a tent along Highway 17 near the shopping centre at Ravine Way.

Once news of the assault broke, reports on social media suggested that the sexual assault had occurred in the Regina Park homeless camp.

Saanich Police responded that those reports were false and the incident had not taken place at Regina Park and the person whom they arrested on Aug. 22 was not be known as a camp resident.

“The suspect was held in custody to attend court, and was subsequently remanded to await trial,” said Roberts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market ends sophomore season
Next story
Good Samaritans help Victoria police catch domestic violence suspect

Just Posted

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

Saanich Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault… Continue reading

Good Samaritans help Victoria police catch domestic violence suspect

The man was under a court order to not be in contact with victim

Westshore Rebels head coach resigns

Defensive co-ordinator Shane Beatty named coach for remainder of season

Vancouver Island Raiders defeat the Westshore Rebels 33-7

The Rebels will look for redemption when they take on the Raiders this weekend

Court hearing begins for Saanich’s homeless camp

Advocate accuses governments of trying to criminalize homelessness

VIDEO: Greater Victoria celebrates National Dog Day with pup shots

Black Press flooded with cuteness after call for photos

Dozen Search Dog Association members come up empty in weekend hunt for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer disappeared May 16

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

Most Read