Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

This map shows the location of a sexual assault reported on Aug. 18. Police arrested a suspect on Aug. 22 and since confirmed that the assault has no connections to the homeless camp at nearby Regina Park.

Saanich Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in broad daylight near Uptown.

Acting Detective Sgt. Chris Roberts said uniformed and plain-clothes officers arrested a man on Aug. 22 – four days after police had received reports of a sexual assault in the 3600 block of Blanshard Street near Uptown.

According to police, the suspect, an adult male, and a girl younger than 16 were somewhat familiar with each other when she “willingly” accompanied him before she was assaulted in a tent along Highway 17 near the shopping centre at Ravine Way.

Once news of the assault broke, reports on social media suggested that the sexual assault had occurred in the Regina Park homeless camp.

Saanich Police responded that those reports were false and the incident had not taken place at Regina Park and the person whom they arrested on Aug. 22 was not be known as a camp resident.

“The suspect was held in custody to attend court, and was subsequently remanded to await trial,” said Roberts.

