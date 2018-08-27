Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

Saanich Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in broad daylight near Uptown.
Acting Detective Sgt. Chris Roberts said uniformed and plain-clothes officers arrested a man on Aug. 22 – four days after police had received reports of a sexual assault in the 3600 block of Blanshard Street near Uptown.
According to police, the suspect, an adult male, and a girl younger than 16 were somewhat familiar with each other when she “willingly” accompanied him before she was assaulted in a tent along Highway 17 near the shopping centre at Ravine Way.
“The suspect was held in custody to attend court, and was subsequently remanded to await trial,” said Roberts.