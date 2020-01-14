Road murals, like this one in Vancouver, can be spotted on residential roads across North America. (Photo courtesy Teale Phelps Bondaroff)

Saanich staff look forward to allowing road murals, but say it’s not a top priority

Road mural regulations part of Saanich Active Transportation Plan medium-term goals

Saanich municipal staff are looking forward to bringing colourful road murals to the District – but it may take time.

Saanich resident and researcher Teale Phelps Bondaroff recently announced his newest project: bringing road art to residential streets. Through the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network, Phelps Bondaroff hopes to use road art to not only add beauty to neighbourhoods but to slow drivers.

READ MORE: Saanich resident pushes for colourful road murals, cites traffic-calming benefits

Road murals have been proven to be a cost-effective way to reduce drivers’ speeds, he explained. The colours draw the driver’s attention to the surface of the road and remind them that other road users are nearby.

As Saanich doesn’t currently have road mural regulations, Phelps Bondaroff reached out to the District to get the process started.

“Road murals are a great way to bring life to public spaces and create a sense of community,” said a Saanich spokesperson.

As part of the District’s Active Transportation Plan (ATP), staff are working to create regulations and guidelines to allow road art to be created in Saanich. However, the project has been deemed “medium-term priority.”

While work has begun on the ATP short-term priorities, discussions about road murals are in the early stages. A draft of the road murals regulations has been created but an official timeline has not been outlined so an end date for the regulation creation process isn’t clear, the District spokesperson explained.

READ ALSO: Some BC Transit buses running ‘faster than expected’ due to new McKenzie underpass

Phelps Bondaroff is continuing to work with Saanich Engineering on the project. He is hopeful that the regulations will be completed by the spring so that school kids could participate in the creation of murals in school zones.

Staff are looking forward to reviewing the desired location and approximate design of Saanich’s first road mural.

“Once we are further along in the regulation process, we will share our progress and any changes with the public,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone interested in spearheading a road mural project can email Phelps Bondaroff at hello@teale.ca for tips, help accessing durable, environmentally friendly paint and to connect with local artists. For more information on road murals, visit his website at teale.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims
Next story
More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

Current homeless shelters ‘bursting at the seams’

Most Greater Victoria grocery stores back on track after weather delays left shelves empty

Ferry cancellations due to wind and snow left several shops without perishables

Flock of birds strike Victoria-bound plane on approach

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Saanich staff look forward to allowing road murals, but say it’s not a top priority

Road mural regulations part of Saanich Active Transportation Plan medium-term goals

Pacific FC names 10-time Norweigan national player as new head coach

Pa-Modou Kah, 39, previously coached Whitecaps FC2 and FC Cincinnati

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

Nanaimo actress cast in first lead role in TV series ‘Nurses’

Sandy Sidhu wanted to work in medicine before her interest in acting took over

Death of famed Island artist Modeste mourned

World famous carving talents began under the guidance of high school teacher

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Most Read