A Saanich staff report recommends against the removal of the former Royal Oak Golf Course from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich staff recommend rejecting ALR exclusion of former Royal Oak golf course

Finial decision rest with Agricultural Land Commission

Plans for the re-development of a Greater Victoria golf course face an uncertain future after a report from Saanich staff.

Staff suggest council recommend rejecting an application to remove portions of the former Royal Oak Golf Course from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

Business partners Denis Mamic and Dwayne Walbaum submitted an application in December 2017 to remove 85 per cent of the 27-acre lot — some 23 acres — from the ALR after purchasing it for $3.5 million in 2017.

RELATED: Owner of former golf course open to Saanich participation in re-development

The report from Sharon Hvozdanski, Saanich’s director of planning, notes among other points that the developers have not submitted any plans for the long-term future of the site. While the developers might “envision a high-quality, sustainable urban neighbourhood with a mixture of single-family dwellings and attached housing and a community with possible daycare or other community facilities,” staff have not received any other applications, said Hvozdanski.

“While staff understand the applicant’s reluctance to spend significant time and money to develop a specific land-use proposal in consultation with the community without knowing the outcome of the Agricultural Land Reserve process, the land use planning component is critical to inform future policy decisions for this area of Royal Oak,” she said. More details, she added, would help staff, council and the community better understand the “opportunities and potential impacts” of removal.

RELATED: Royal Oak Golf Course will be judged on soil, Popham says

Madrone Environmental Services said in a soil analysis report that 70 per cent of the ARL land has “poor agricultural land capability” in pointing to a number of limitations, with rest of the land considered to have “fair agricultural land capability.” The application also questions whether the site is accessible for farming, and compatible with surrounding urban uses, if it were to be used for farming.

The Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission (PAAC) reviewed the application after receiving the soil analysis but did not offer a formal recommendation. Comments, however, suggest that its members struggled with the application. On one hand, PAAC’s mandate is to support agriculture. On the other, PAAC members said it might be difficult to “make any money farming” from that because much of it is not “viable” for farming.

The Royal Oak Community Association (ROAC) opposed exclusion, noting among other points that soil analysis focuses narrowly on “soil capability” rather than “agricultural capability” in general, adding that the report does not consider the use of the site for small plot farming, community gardening or micro-farming applications necessary for addressing food security in Saanich.

The Saanich staff report also notes that many of the submissions received against exclusion call on Saanich or the Capital Regional District to acquire the park.

If Saanich council were to adopt the staff recommendation, the final decision would rest with the Agricultural Land Commission. Saanich also plans to review the Royal Oak local area plan starting in 2021.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years on B.C. central coast
Next story
Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Just Posted

Esquimalt stabbing suspect arrested behind Oak Bay High

Oak Bay Police also arrest man threatening to kill couple on Beach Drive

Saanich staff recommend rejecting ALR exclusion of former Royal Oak golf course

Finial decision rest with Agricultural Land Commission

Water damage at G. R. Pearkes facility expected to cost an estimated $500,000

Flood repairs have begun at Saanich library, recreation centre

Greater Victoria records second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada in September

Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent below Quebec City’s three per cent

Bonfires allowed in Saanich for $10 but only on Halloween night

Residents can purchase permits at any Saanich fire station

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years on B.C. central coast

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Most Read