Crews have begun remediation work at the site of a sinkhole at Albina Street and Gorge Road West. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Saanich starts work to fix sinkhole discovered during February snowstorm

Gorge Road West down to one way traffic both directions until Oct. 4

The District of Saanich has begun remediating a sinkhole discovered in the midst of a February snow storm.

The sinkhole, located below the asphalt where Albina Street meets Gorge Road West, may have been caused by degrading supports of a sanitary sewer pipe installed in the 1950s.

The sinkhole first appeared Feb. 11, causing the District to close the road and place a large metal plate over it as a safety measure. The surface of the hole is about 30 cm by 60 cm, but the hole beneath the surface is at least several metres deep and and wide.

RELATED: Saanich sinkhole one of several hazards that kept crews busy on ‘Snowmageddon Day 2’

The District says its investigations indicated “additional areas of potential instability of the soil existing along the route of the sanitary sewer pipe” but notes the sewer is still intact and fully functional.

The project’s first phase runs now through mid-October, when the District plans to relocate the water utility infrastructure and install timber mats spanning the width of the sewer trench – allowing for the steeling plates currently installed in the roadway to be removed once the project is finished.

There will continue to be no access to Albina Street from Gorge Road West and only residential traffic will have access to the the southbound lane of Albina Street from the Gorge Shopping Centre to Obed Avenue.

READ ALSO: Saanich says it will take months to fix a sink hole that appeared during ‘Snowmaggedon’

One way traffic each direction is required to finish the project, says the District, and will be in effect until Oct. 4 excluding weekends.

From Oct.6 to 11 Gorge Road West will be closed entirely at Albina Street, with westbound traffic closed at Harriet and Gorge Road West. BC Transit routes will be impacted and signage and detour routes will be put in place.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloudy skies ahead for Tuesday
Next story
Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

Just Posted

Happiness rates high in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

At least 85 per cent of participants describe themselves as happy

Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

This year 1,695 citizens added their voice to the annual report

Saanich starts work to fix sinkhole discovered during February snowstorm

Gorge Road West down to one way traffic both directions until Oct. 4

Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

Winter driving regulations, governing the safe usage of cars on winter roads come into effect at the start of October

International Day of the Older Person comes to Saanich

Residents invited to free health and safety forum

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Most Read