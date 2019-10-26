Mark Finamore won Coast Capital Saving’s Power of Youth contest for capitalizing on traffic at his school during morning drop off times with a by-donation drive-thru with all the proceeds going towards ending homelessness in Victoria. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Saanich student captures morning dropoff traffic with drive-thru for a cause

All proceeds of the drive-thru go to ending homelessness in Victoria

Everyday more than 300 students are dropped off at St. Michael University School’s senior campus, with parents sitting in traffic on the one-way road that circles the campus, ready to rush off to work.

Watching this sparked an idea for Grade 12 student Mark Finamore — why not take advantage of the the traffic to do something good? And that’s exactly what he did.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor ponders potential for drive-thru ban, gets met with mixed reactions

Last year, Finamore and his peers in the school’s Me to We club held three drive-thru events, directing the one-way traffic to a stand along the road, set up with coffee and doughnuts that could be purchased by donation. At the end of the year the students were able to present a cheque of $1,100 to the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness.

This year, they’ve got bigger plans.

READ ALSO: Saanich revs up drive-thru voting

Finamore’s project has won $2,500 from Coast Capital’s Power of Youth contest, which aims to empower youth to become change makers in ways that make a difference to their communities.

With plans to double the number of drive-thru events throughout the school year, adding some more variety to the treats they offer and eventually building a brick and mortar drive-thru stand, the money will be put to good use.

The funds raised this year will go towards The Victoria Dandelion Society, another organization aimed at supporting the city’s most vulnerable.

“It’s definitely great to be recognized for a small thing I was doing to help the community,” he says. “I’m super excited that we have money to put back into the initiative.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mark Finamore now has $2,500 to put back into his initiative, with plans to increase the variety of treats and drinks available and eventually build a brick and mortar stand. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Previous story
Breeding season brings out the aggression in bucks

Just Posted

Breeding season brings out the aggression in bucks

It’s mating season for deer on Vancouver Island and residents are advised to be wary

Saanich student captures morning dropoff traffic with drive-thru for a cause

All proceeds of the drive-thru go to ending homelessness in Victoria

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Canadian family to call Sidney home after sailing for seven years

The Shaw family has travelled around the world and is ready to put down the anchor

Hermann’s co-owner says it’s ‘bittersweet’ to sell his father’s business

Victoria’s downtown music staple, Hermann’s Jazz Club now for sale

VIDEO: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

Three does left to vaccinate in first year of program

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories for Friday

A round-up of today’s top stories

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Most Read