Update: Saanich student 'physically well' after middle school assault

A student was assaulted at Lansdowne Middle School in Saanich
Bailey Seymour
Bailey Seymour
SD61 confirmed that a student was assaulted at Lansdowne Middle School on June 11. (Black Press file photo)

The Greater Victoria School District confirmed that a student was assaulted at Lansdowne Middle School on Tuesday morning.

According to SD61 communications specialist Kelsey Moore said police are investigating the incident, where "an individual" came onto school grounds and assaulted the student during a nutrition break on June 11.

"The student has been cared for and is physically well," she said in an email to Black Press. "Support is available for students who may have witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken with a staff member."

Damian Kowalewich, a spokesperson for the Saanich Police Department, said one youth was arrested for assault and disguise with intent. The alleged assaulter is awaiting a court date and was released on conditions that they don't return to the middle school.

"We have been in communication with parents and guardians, school districts, and the principal," he said. "We are working with them to support them through this because we know there are psychological injuries can accompany a situation like this where an assault is alledged to have taken place."

