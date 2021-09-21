Saanich student who died on school trip killed by falling tree, says coroner

Tai Caverhill was killed during a Lansdowne school trip to Camp Barnard in Sooke

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)

A teen who died two years ago was killed by being hit by a falling tree while on a field trip in Sooke, confirmed a coroner’s report released Sept. 21.

Tainada (Tai) Talabngern Caverhill, 13, was healthy and active when he died June 19, 2019. Caverhill was on a camping trip at Camp Barnard in Sooke and exploring a creek bed with friends when a wind storm brought down the tree around 3:20 p.m.

The teen was pinned by the tree and freed by witnesses, but could not be resuscitated.

The official cause of death – blunt force trauma – was determined by examination of the body and scene, and subsequent investigation, according to the report by Adele Lambert, a B.C. coroner.

The coroner’s classification as accidental echoes the police investigation that determined the youth’s death was not suspicious.

Caverhill, hailed as a hero who alerted others to the falling tree, was to start Grade 9 at Oak Bay High in fall 2019.

A statement issued by the Greater Victoria School District after his death remembered Caverhill’s positive outlook and infectious smile.

“[Tai] was the type of student who would kindly greet anyone he passed in the hallway. Tai will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the entire community.”

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)
