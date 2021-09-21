Saanich student who died on school trip killed by falling tree, says coroner

A teen who died two years ago was killed by being hit by a falling tree while on a field trip in Sooke, confirmed a coroner’s report released Sept. 21.
Tainada (Tai) Talabngern Caverhill, 13, was healthy and active when he died June 19, 2019. Caverhill was on a camping trip at Camp Barnard in Sooke and exploring a creek bed with friends when a wind storm brought down the tree around 3:20 p.m.
The teen was pinned by the tree and freed by witnesses, but could not be resuscitated.
The official cause of death – blunt force trauma – was determined by examination of the body and scene, and subsequent investigation, according to the report by Adele Lambert, a B.C. coroner.
The coroner’s classification as accidental echoes the police investigation that determined the youth’s death was not suspicious.
Caverhill, hailed as a hero who alerted others to the falling tree, was to start Grade 9 at Oak Bay High in fall 2019.
A statement issued by the Greater Victoria School District after his death remembered Caverhill’s positive outlook and infectious smile.
“[Tai] was the type of student who would kindly greet anyone he passed in the hallway. Tai will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the entire community.”
