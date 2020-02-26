Saanich students get on board Walking School Bus

Rogers Elementary students led by teachers and Saanich Police in new initiative

Rogers Elementary School debuted a new initiative Feb. 19, the Walking School Bus, created to help reduce vehicle congestion during school drop-off times.

Cindy Sanderson, principal of Rogers Elementary and Jen Fahr, vice principal, have committed to meeting students five minutes away from the school, creating a new drop-off area for parents, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information and communications officer for Saanich Police, said in an e-mail interview.

Colleen Woodger, road safety coordinator for ICBC, and a Saanich police school liaison officer attended the event.

The new drop-off zone removes a number of vehicles from entering the school grounds, reducing the impact of traffic during the morning.

The initiative has been a good way for children to start their day with physical exercise and to have fun doing it with their friends, Anastasiades said. An estimated 10 children participated in the Walking School Bus on the first morning the initiative was rolled out.

Rogers Elementary did not respond by time of publication.

