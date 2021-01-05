With the help of a VicPD police service dog, Saanich police arrested a man after five propane tanks were stolen from a Burnside Road West gas station early on Jan. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich suspect arrested with help from VicPD K9 unit

Five propane tanks taken from Burnside Road West gas station

A Victoria police dog named Jonny lent a paw early Tuesday morning and helped with an arrest after propane tanks were stolen in Saanich.

At around 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 5, a Saanich police officer patrolling near the intersection of Tillicum Road and Burnside Road West spotted a man pushing a bicycle and towing a trailer containing five propane tanks. When the man spotted the officer he let go of the bike and ran.

While searching the area, officers discovered a storage cage at a gas station in the 300-block of Burnside Road West had been broken into and several propane tanks had been taken.

After calling in the Victoria Police Department’s canine unit, officers were able to locate the suspect. He was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

