Elaine Bayles, educational assistant at Glanford Middle School, has been nominated for a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. (Black Press File Photo)

Saanich teacher finalist for Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Elaine Bayles of Glanford middle school nominated for the Outstanding Support-Teaching Assistant award

A Saanich educational assistant is a finalist for the annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. Elaine Bayles, an who works at Glanford Middle School, was nominated for the Outstanding Support-Teaching Assistant award.

The list of finalists was released on Wednesday and it comprised of 30 teachers from across the province — all of whom have gone out of their way to support their students and school communities. The finalists were chosen from a group of 140 nominees. Ten award recipients will be chosen from the group of 30 finalists.

“This year’s finalists have gone to incredible lengths to help B.C. students inside and outside the classroom,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement. “I commend these hard-working education professionals for their leadership, innovation and determination.”

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were initiated in 2018. The goal was to highlight the work of teaching professionals from schools across B.C. The finalists work at public, independent and First Nations schools and teach kindergarten through to grade 12.

The awards aren’t just for teachers; administration, support staff and other members of the districts may also be nominated for certain categories. Six awards go to teachers, two go to administrators and the other two go to support staff.

Bayles, or Miss Elaine, is a support staff member at Glanford Middle School. She works with the more “vulnerable learners” and is passionate about ensuring that her students feel like valuable members of their school community.

“These awards give us an opportunity to hear amazing stories of the innovation and dedication being shown by our province’s finest educators,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “Their efforts make schools inclusive, thought-provoking and enjoyable places where B.C. students can thrive.”

