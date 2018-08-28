Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police investigating how parts sealed in evidence bags ended up in dumpster

Saanich Police are curious about how several dozen gun parts ended up in dumpster near the homeless camp in Regina Park and are planning to speak to their owner.

Staff Sgt. Scott Treble of the Community Engagement Division with Saanich Police said he did not wish to speculate about how the parts ended up in the dumpster, where residents of the tent city at Regina Park found and returned them to Saanich Police Monday night.

Treble said it is not clear how the gun parts, sealed in Saanich Police evidence bags, ended up in a dumpster behind the Red Lion Inn, two blocks away away from the camp. But the circumstances are unusual, he said. “I wouldn’t be suprised if this were stolen property,” he said.

He added that the parts — mainly barrels and sliders along with other components — would not be usable if somebody were to put them together. The parts also did not include any ammunition, he said.

Treble said police had investigated the lawful owner of the parts in early 2017, but returned the parts to him after consulting with a provincial firearms expert. He added that the owner has a clean criminal record.

The discovery of the parts happened Monday night about two blocks away from the camp. The residents who discovered the parts handed them over to camp leader Chrissy Brett, who then contacted Saanich Police, to show the camp’s commitment towards having good relations with local authorities.

Treble praised the actions of the residents for having done the right thing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading
Next story
Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Just Posted

One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Central Saanich

Incident took place Monday evening along Central Saanich Road

Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police investigating how parts sealed in evidence bags ended up in dumpster

Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Suspect attempted to ram police vehicle after officers found pair passed out in car on Esquimalt Road

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 18 in a tent near Uptown mall

FRINGE FEST REVIEWS: Flamenco and teen angst, among the topics explored in festival entries

Sheila Martindale offers her take on shows playing at this year’s Fringe Festival

VIDEO: Greater Victoria celebrates National Dog Day with pup shots

Black Press flooded with cuteness after call for photos

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Most Read