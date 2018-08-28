Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police are curious about how several dozen gun parts ended up in dumpster near the homeless camp in Regina Park and are planning to speak to their owner.

Staff Sgt. Scott Treble of the Community Engagement Division with Saanich Police said he did not wish to speculate about how the parts ended up in the dumpster, where residents of the tent city at Regina Park found and returned them to Saanich Police Monday night.

Treble said it is not clear how the gun parts, sealed in Saanich Police evidence bags, ended up in a dumpster behind the Red Lion Inn, two blocks away away from the camp. But the circumstances are unusual, he said. “I wouldn’t be suprised if this were stolen property,” he said.

He added that the parts — mainly barrels and sliders along with other components — would not be usable if somebody were to put them together. The parts also did not include any ammunition, he said.

Treble said police had investigated the lawful owner of the parts in early 2017, but returned the parts to him after consulting with a provincial firearms expert. He added that the owner has a clean criminal record.

The discovery of the parts happened Monday night about two blocks away from the camp. The residents who discovered the parts handed them over to camp leader Chrissy Brett, who then contacted Saanich Police, to show the camp’s commitment towards having good relations with local authorities.

Treble praised the actions of the residents for having done the right thing.

