Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6 to undergo maintenance work. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6 to undergo maintenance work. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Saanich to fully close section of major road for nearly two weeks

Two-kilometre stretch to close from Ash Road to Blenksinsop Road from March 27 to April 6

Part of Saanich’s scenic seaside route will be fully closed for almost two weeks as crews conduct important maintenance work, according to the district.

Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6, the district said in an advisory.

Local traffic, however, will be allowed from Blenkinsop Road to the park’s north boundary and from Ash Road to Cedar Hill Road to the parking lot.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to travel through PKOLS on Cordova Bay Road, but should exercise caution when doing so.

According to the advisory, BC Transit bus stops will also be relocated as buses will not be running through the park.

Transit users should check with BC Transit for information on route changes and updates.

ALSO READ: IIO clears Saanich police after man with Asperger’s injured, but called actions ‘close to the line’

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichDrivingGreater VictoriaSaanichTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3.5 million bees keep warm on Vancouver Island before heading to Prairies
Next story
RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

Just Posted

The 28th annual Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow is returning to Stelly’s Secondary School this July, and will be last year the event is held under the name, according to organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow returning to Saanichton before renaming

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs, plus guns and cash, were seized by Greater Victoria police units on March 15 following an investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
Greater Vicotria investigation seizes trafficking-consistent amount of drugs, handguns

Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6 to undergo maintenance work. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Saanich to fully close section of major road for nearly two weeks

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Pop-up banner image