Saanich to fully close section of major road for nearly two weeks

Two-kilometre stretch to close from Ash Road to Blenksinsop Road from March 27 to April 6

Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6 to undergo maintenance work. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Part of Saanich’s scenic seaside route will be fully closed for almost two weeks as crews conduct important maintenance work, according to the district.

Cordova Bay Road in PKOLS, formerly called Mount Douglas Park, will be closed from Ash Road to Blenkinsop Road 24 hours a day from March 27 to April 6, the district said in an advisory.

Local traffic, however, will be allowed from Blenkinsop Road to the park’s north boundary and from Ash Road to Cedar Hill Road to the parking lot.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to travel through PKOLS on Cordova Bay Road, but should exercise caution when doing so.

According to the advisory, BC Transit bus stops will also be relocated as buses will not be running through the park.

Transit users should check with BC Transit for information on route changes and updates.

