The District of Saanich are looking into making the West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road intersection a roundabout. (Saanich/McElhanney Consulting Services)

Saanich to hold open house for proposed upgrades to West Saanich/Prospect Lake roads intersection

Staff will be attending to hear feedback from locals and answer questions

The District of Saanich is holding an open house for the public to view and provide feedback on conceptual designs of a full intersection upgrade at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road. Saanich staff will be in attendance to answer questions and hear concerns from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5358 Sparton Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Work on this project began in April, with the view to improve traffic flow and make the intersection safer for people walking or cycling. The project’s design consultant has recommended two options for the intersection: a signaled intersection or a roundabout.

READ ALSO: Residents march along Prospect Lake Road to bring attention to unsafe conditions

The report from engineering consultancy firm McElhanney Consulting Services, hired by Saanich to consult on the project, estimates the roundabout option would cost more than $1.7 million and the signalled intersection option would cost approximately $1.6 million.

The suggested updates to the pedestrian walkway on Prospect Lake and Sparton Roads to widen the path and improve visibility would cost an estimated further $705,000.

In June 2018, a group of concerned locals calling themselves Livable Roads for Rural Saanich raised concerns about traffic on Prospect Lake Road, Sparton Road, Goward Road, southern Old West Saanich Road and Oldfield Road. The roads share several similarities including: lack of shoulders, blind corners and a lack of space. This combination has led to conflicts between residents and motorists.

READ MORE: Roundabout could circulate traffic at rural Saanich intersection

For more information, find the full technical memo from McElhanney Consulting Services online. The link is available on the District of Saanich’s Current Projects page.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The District of Saanich are looking into making the West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road intersection a signalled intersection. (Saanich/McElhanney Consulting Services)

Previous story
West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

Just Posted

UBC Thunderbirds win national championship at UVic

Esquimalt’s Emily Moore, goalkeeper, stops 5 goals

West Shore RCMP arrest car thief who broke into vehicle at Sombrio Beach

Man stole two phones and wallet, spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges

Victoria immigration lawyer has rights revoked after lying to many clients

James Edward Turner will not be eligible to practise law again for 10 years

Three young West Shore sisters hit new personal record for donation to veterans

They donated $615, surpassing their goal of $500

School district seeks input on potential land disposition near Victoria High

Open house covers school’s seismic project, proposal to exchange and lease unused land at the school

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Most Read