Saanich to light up Layritz Park with solar-powered lights

Saanich plans to install more solar-powered lights after installing them in Layritz Park late last year.

“We will probably do more of these installations when the need arises to provide pathway lighting,” said Gary Darrah, Saanich’s manager of park planning, design and development.

Crews last November installed 14 solar-powered lights in Layritz Park after selecting Urban Solar of Victoria and its RMS Series lighting systems.

These lights now illuminate half of a kilometre of park pathway.

“Pathways and multi-use green-ways are a perfect fit for our RMS Series,” said Eben Lindsey, development manager for Urban Solar Business. “This site at Layritz Park provided some challenges as it’s home to many trees, and shade lessens the ability for the panels to capture enough sun. However, we were able to work closely with Saanich and found a solution by properly positioning the solar lighting systems.”

Darrah said costs to supply and install the lights totaled $52,000.

The lights also offer other savings, he said. “Initial capital costs to supply and install these lights are lower compared to conventional systems,” said Darrah. Solar lighting, of course, is also free courtesy of the sun. “Similar conventional pathway lighting systems cost approx $100 per month per year on average,” said Darrah.

Overall, projects that exploit renewable energy sources are consistent with Saanich’s corporate sustainability goals, said Darrah.

Previous story
Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail
Next story
Update: Police identify suspects who mailed genitalia sculpture to Alberta man

Just Posted

UPDATE: Island Health says no need for alarm over needle prick incidents in Victoria

Briefing followed meeting between Island Health, downtown service providers

Victoria a hot spot for millennials: new study

City ranks No. 2 for generation of Canadians seeking work-life balance

Victoria High turf field/track project hits important funding milestone

Alumni Association members guiding initiative that also includes lighting, new fieldhouse

Victoria airport nearing billion-dollar mark in economic impact

Airport has nearly doubled its passengers and its impact on the economy since 2005

Surfing social media costs driver $500

VicPD nabs driver on the phone at red light

Victoria’s Our Place in desperate need of clothing donations

Downtown service provider feeling pinch from less frequent community clothing drives

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Saanich to light up Layritz Park with solar-powered lights

Saanich plans to install more solar-powered lights after installing them in Layritz… Continue reading

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

Most Read