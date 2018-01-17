Saanich to light up Layritz Park with solar-powered lights

Saanich plans to install more solar-powered lights after installing them in Layritz Park late last year.

“We will probably do more of these installations when the need arises to provide pathway lighting,” said Gary Darrah, Saanich’s manager of park planning, design and development.

Crews last November installed 14 solar-powered lights in Layritz Park after selecting Urban Solar of Victoria and its RMS Series lighting systems.

These lights now illuminate half of a kilometre of park pathway.

“Pathways and multi-use green-ways are a perfect fit for our RMS Series,” said Eben Lindsey, development manager for Urban Solar Business. “This site at Layritz Park provided some challenges as it’s home to many trees, and shade lessens the ability for the panels to capture enough sun. However, we were able to work closely with Saanich and found a solution by properly positioning the solar lighting systems.”

Darrah said costs to supply and install the lights totaled $52,000.

The lights also offer other savings, he said. “Initial capital costs to supply and install these lights are lower compared to conventional systems,” said Darrah. Solar lighting, of course, is also free courtesy of the sun. “Similar conventional pathway lighting systems cost approx $100 per month per year on average,” said Darrah.

Overall, projects that exploit renewable energy sources are consistent with Saanich’s corporate sustainability goals, said Darrah.