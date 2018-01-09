Saanich to power up number of charging stations for electric vehicles

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell stands with a 2012 Nissan Leaf part of Saanich’s fleet of electric vehicles in 2015. Council Monday asked formally staff to explore various ways to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles in new developments. Black Press File.

Saanich is searching for ways to include electric vehicle (EV) charging stations within new developments.

Council Monday formally asked staff to look for such measures following a recommendation from the planning, transportation and economic development committee. Council’s motion also calls on staff to explore options that encourage the retrofitting of existing buildings for charging stations.

Coun. Judy Brownoff said the time to act is now as Saanich moves forward with its Climate Act Plan and goal of using 100 per cent renewable forms of energy by 2050, cutting greenhouse gases (GHGs) responsible for climate change by 80 per cent along the way.

Coun. Colin Plant, who drives an electric vehicle himself, agreed. EV charging infrastructure has gone from a “nice-to-have” to a “must-have,” especially when it comes to multi-unit developments, said Plant, who predicted developers would regret not including this infrastructure in the near future.

Saanich currently lacks a policy that requires developers of new developments to include such stations, or retrofit existing developments. This said, a small but steady growing number of new developments have included such stations, and council last December linked a development permit for a rental apartment near Rutledge Park with the installation of four parking stalls for electric vehicles.

The public heard Monday that staff due to report back sometime in 2018 will review various mechanisms, including the possibility of a bylaw.

Council’s motion represents a step towards increasing the number of private charging stations to complement existing public facilities against the backdrop of what the literature calls “range anxiety” — the fear drivers of EVs experience from knowing that the perceived or actual lack of charging stations may leave them stranded.

While likely overstated — 95 per cent of all car trips in the urban areas of B.C. are less than 30 kilometres in length, so well within the range of a typical electric car — this feeling nonetheless appears among the most cited arguments against the purchase of EVs, perhaps only second to higher prices and fewer vehicle options, according to a City of Victoria report.

The literature distinguishes between three types of charging EVs: Level 1 (charging using an ordinary household outlet supplying 120 Volt energy) Level 2 (using a specialized charging station supplying 240 Volt energy) and “fast-charging” that can “fuel up” electric vehicle batteries in less than an hour.

Depending on the vehicle, Level 1 charging may take anywhere between 13 and 71 hours, while Level 2 charging may take anywhere between three and 11.5 hours. Fast-charging stations can complete a charge within less than an hour, but also cost significantly more than Level 2 chargers.

In 2013, the District of Saanich installed 12 Level 2 charging stations with two stations at each of the following locations: Municipal Hall, Commonwealth Place, Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, Cedar Hill Golf Course, Pearkes Recreation Centre, and Gordon Head Recreation Centre. A number of other businesses and organizations also offer charging stations.

Saanich is also the site of the region’s first fast-charging station at Uptown first announced in 2013. The station — which handled nearly 2,200 individual charging sessions in 2016, or nearly six per day, according to Saanich’s annual report — opened in March 2015, and belongs to a larger network of charging stations between California and British Columbia.

Among the first of its kind in Canada, the fast-charging station is part of some of 30 fast-charging stations currently exist across British Columbia, with most concentrated in the Lower Mainland.

Overall, the Greater Victoria area has over 100 EV charging stations, according to the Victoria and Region Community Green Map, using data from plugshare.com, with stations often offering multiple plugs.

If Saanich were to adopt some measure forcing developers to include EV charging stations, possibly through a bylaw, it would likely send a signal to the rest of the region. Victoria, for example, has not yet revised its bylaws forcing new multi-residential and commercial buildings to install charging stations, according to a 2014 staff report.

Staff in that city, however, “encourage inclusion of EV charging infrastructure as a component of a development’s rezoning and development permit area applications for council’s consideration.”

Saanich has also previously challenged developers to include charging stations, and Monday’s vote appears to formalize this effort.