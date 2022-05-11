Saanich transfers animal control services to Capital Regional District

Kathleen Davis, CRD Animal Care Services kennel master, provides professional care to animals temporarily separated from their owners or requiring re-homing. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich is moving to streamline its animal control services, and toward that goal, council voted Monday to award the contract to the Capital Regional District.

As of June 1, two full-time animal control officers will look after the service in the municipality between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week, with standby coverage being available after hours and on statutory holidays.

As part of its contract, the CRD will continue to provide animal shelter services for Saanich.

Given the CRD does animal control for all other municipalities in the region except Victoria, Esquimalt and Oak Bay, Mayor Fred Haynes said in a statement he is confident “residents will benefit from the CRD’s considerable experience and expertise in this area.”

That experience means the CRD is well-positioned to procure the necessary personnel, equipment, vehicles and training to respond to the community’s needs, a district release stated. Shifting responsibility for animal control is expected to increase efficiencies and streamline services. The CRD’s enforcement approach, emphasizing education and voluntary compliance, also aligns well with Saanich’s bylaw enforcement approach, the district stated.

To learn more about the CRD’s animal care and control services, visit crd.bc.ca/service/animals-pets. For related information in Saanich, visit saanich.ca/EN/main/community/dogs-in-saanich.html.

