Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

A new unit will be fetching criminals across the region.

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service.

Operating out of VicPD’s Esquimalt division headquarters, the section is made up of current Saanich Police and VicPD canine handlers and their police service dogs, serving Saanich, Victoria and Esquimalt communities.

The partnership will provide police canine service with greater efficiency and value to the community, said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak in a video statement. “Our goal is to build a safer community together.”

Saanich Police Chief Scott Green added the partnership has several key benefits to both departments, including cost savings and enhanced seven days a week coverage. The section will build on the success the departments have had with collaborations and innovation.

