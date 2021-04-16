UPDATED: Saanich fire crews truck in water as hog fuel fire smoulders

No injuries reported following fire at greenhouse near Burnside West and Prospect Lake roads

Firefighters from Saanich Fire Department worked quickly to tackle a fire at Hilltop Greenhouses shortly after noon on Thursday.

The fire started in a hog fuel pile, (a mix of wood chips, bark and fibre) used to heat the greenhouses. Firefighters pulled apart the pile to soak it with water as it continued to smoulder, Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell told Black Press Media.

Due to the remote nature of the site, they shuttled water from the nearest hydrant using tender trucks.

Just before 1:15 p.m., staff at the garden centre, Hilltop Gardens, shared on Facebook that no one was injured in the “small fire” and that the damage was reserved to some pots that were out near the site of the fire. The retail shop was not impacted and remained open.

Smoke from the fire near Burnside West and Prospect Lake roads was visible from the Trans-Canada Highway on April 16. Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

Numerous fire trucks are on scene with more arriving. pic.twitter.com/BhKvA5KnXy — Devon Bidal (@DevonBidal) April 16, 2021

