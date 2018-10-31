This was the scene inside the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria on Shelbourne Street in Victoria during a vigil organized to mourn and remember 11 Jewish worshippers killed Saturday during a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. Submitted.

Saanich vigil sends a message against anti-Semitism

Hundreds gathered inside and outside Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria during vigil

Greater Victoria residents crossed religious lines to mourn the victims of a synagogue shooting in the United States last week while comforting each other and sending a message of strength.

Jews and non-Jews alike filled the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria (JCCGV) on Shelbourne Street Tuesday during a vigil in memory of the 11 worshippers killed Saturday during a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Authorities have since charged 46-year-old Robert Gregory Bowers with a long list of crimes connected to the shooting. Bowers had also made several anti-Semitic posts on social media before the shooting.

RELATED: Jewish community reeling after five gravestones desecrated

RELATED: Victoria’s Jewish community resilient after antisemitic incident

The shooting has scarred Jewish communities across the world, including Greater Victoria, where an estimated 100 to 150 people had to stand outside the JCCGV’s building on Shelbourne Street during the vigil, because of space constraints inside the building.

Coun. Colin Plant, who attended Tuesday’s vigil, was among those standing outside.

“The mood was sombre but supportive,” he said. “Most memorable for me was the naming of the victims and the gathered assembly repeating those names out loud,” he said later. “Several spoke about the despicable attack and that we cannot take our freedoms for granted.”

The event, organized by the Jewish Federation of Victoria and Vancouver Island, featured representatives from local synagogues, as well as Christian, Muslim and secular representatives.

RELATED: Saanich synagogue welcomes new religious leader

Lynn Greenhough of the Kolot Mayim Reform Temple was one of six speakers during the evening, and said it was comforting to see so many people come together to comfort each other and send a message against anti-Semitism, which has made a resurgence in recent years.

While many observers have blamed the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump for contributing to the climate that encouraged the shooting, Greenhough said the vigil tried to avoid day-to-day politics.

“This isn’t about Trump,” she said in pointing to the historical legacy of anti-Semitism.

“As Jews, we have survived many, many centuries of hatred. And every time you think you have some sanctuary, you’t dont,” she said.

But that doesn’t mean Jews will hide themselves, she said.

RELATED: Federation represents diversity of Jewish life in Greater Victoria

“We need to stand together,” she said, while also describing a sense of unease.

Greenhough described the shooting as “deeply frightening” because it signifies an “escalation” of violence that happened in a place of worship no less. “These are not just sacred places, they are also the safest of sacred places, and they have lost that,” she said.

Worse, Greenhough expects more attacks of this sort. “We do know that there will be a next time,” she said.

At the same time, she warns against a state of permanent fear.

“You can’t stay there,” she said. “You can’t live there.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions
Next story
UPDATE: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP locate missing man

Just Posted

Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

London Drugs launches province-wide recycling program for ‘hard to process’ packaging

Victoria mother seeks recipients of son’s donated organs

Colleen Riopel wants to meet the five people who have her son’s heart, liver, kidneys and lung

Man carrying drugs and weapons arrested in Oak Bay

Several charges being considered, police say

Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road closed after gas line damaged

The gas line was reported damaged Wednesday morning

Saanich vigil sends a message against anti-Semitism

Hundreds gathered inside and outside Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria during vigil

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

Vancouver Islander aiming for Olympics after smashing Canadian marathon record

Black Creek’s Cam Levins chasing next challenge after Canada’s fastest-ever marathon in Toronto

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Most Read