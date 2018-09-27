Saanich opened this temporary sanitation facility at Municipal Hall in July as a response to the homeless camp at Regina Park. The temporary trailer houses four washrooms and showers, and served as a hygiene station for people living at Regina Park. It will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich will continue to flow taxpayers’ money into sanitation station

Saanich says station remains open, because homelessness remains an issue following Regina Park

The homeless campers from Regina Park are gone, but the toilets and showers that they used remain for the foreseeable future.

The report that found Saanich could pay up to $1 million towards the costs of the homeless camp of Regina Park also states that Saanich will pay $23,300 each month to maintain the hygiene station installed in July into 2019.

RELATED: Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

‘The monthly costs of $23,300 for the hygiene station are anticipated to be ongoing into 2019,” says Valla Tinney, director of finance in the report. “This expenditure is not currently included in the operating budget and has been funded through contingency in 2018. As the timeframe for decommissioning is unknown, it is recommended that the funding needs for early 2019 continue to be managed through the contingency budget.”

Laura Ciarniello, Saanich’s director of corporate services, said the hygiene station has served any persons, who have experienced homelessness in Saanich — not just individuals, who were occupying Regina Park.

“Given that homelessness in Saanich and the capital region remains a significant and ongoing challenge, despite the end of the encampment at Regina Park, Saanich considers it prudent to carry on with operation of the hygiene station at the present time,” she said.

RELATED: Saanich earmarks additional funds for homeless camp

Saanich approved funding for the hygiene station in the summer out of contingency funding and the municipality anticipates that it will cost taxpayers $169,000 by the end of 2018, with the final price tag unknown.

Ciarniello said staff currently do not have a fixed timeline for the decommissioning of the station. “But Saanich will continue to monitor and evaluate usage of the hygiene station, and the need for it,” she said.

Ciarniello noted some 60 people — about five people per day — have used the facility since the closure of the homeless camp on Sept. 13 following a court ruling.

RELATED: Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

About eight people used the facility daily during the camp’s existence, she said.

Plans call for council to consider the final costs of Regina Park at its next meeting Monday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing
Next story
135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Just Posted

Esquimalt man says neighbour painted racist slogans on fence

A man in Esquimalt says his neighbour has painted racist symbols and… Continue reading

The Ministry of Health commits to focus more on community-driven health networks

Victoria hosts international Community Health Centres Summit

Saanich will continue to flow taxpayers’ money into sanitation station

Saanich says station remains open, because homelessness remains an issue following Regina Park

Concerns raised over plans for Highway 14 improvements

Sooke group calls for a more comprehensive plan

Tent city unsure where they will go after Oct. 1 deadline

The group relies on the help of supporters outside the campground to determine their next steps

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island men arrested after reacting to laser pointer with machetes

Arrests made Sept. 25 in relation to Aug. 3 incident near tent city in Nanaimo

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

B.C. First Nation won’t be able to return home for months after wildfires

Crews must clear debris, burned-out houses, ensure water is drinkable, restore health services

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

Most Read