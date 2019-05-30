Katherine Little says she she is disappointed one of her Queensbury Avenue neighbours filed a bylaw complaint against her fruit stand, but vows to keep it open, hoping that the neighbour will withdraw the complaint. (Wolf Depner/News Staff).

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

A Saanich woman vows to keep open the fruit stand she runs outside her home as a form of personal therapy, while giving back to the community.

“It’s an extension of our home, it’s extension to our lives,” said Katherine Little of her fruit stand that she opened in July 2018. “It is an absolute part of our community, and for one person to say ‘they don’t think so’ and ruin it for everybody, is just not fair. I get life is not fair. I have had a lot of unfair in my life, and this [stand] seemed fair to me. This seemed like my balance.”

She made those comments as the clocks ticks down towards a deadline to close down the stand by June 6.

The deadline itself stems from a bylaw complaint against Little six weeks ago, that focuses on two elements of the operations:its signage (a sign placed on a hydro-pole since removed and a sandwich-board style sign which has remained in place) and the actual stand.

READ ALSO: Evicted UVic student questions Saanich’s housing bylaw

Saanich’s bylaw enforcement model follows a complaint-driven process. If staff receive a complaint, they follow up.

“It is important to note that municipal property is not zoned for individual business use, and retail sales are not permitted on most residential property,” said Kelsie McLeod, a spokesperson for the District of Saanich. “Saanich staff are always available to assist with any questions about zoning bylaws. We recommend that residents contact us if they’re unsure of the parameters.”

The origin of the operation dates back to July 2018, when her husband built the stand as a birthday present as their Queensbury Avenue home within shouting distance of Saanich’s Cedar Hill Golf Course includes a 50-foot long raspberry bush. “We didn’t want to throw the berries out, and we can only give them to so many people.”

So Little started to preserve them in a commercial kitchen rented from the Mustard Seed Society, expanding her offerings over time, thanks in part to friends and family, who were donating surplus fruit. “It’s fruit that would have to gone to waste on the ground,” she said.

For Little though, the stand is more than just an enterprise. Little worked for Canada Borders Services in Vancouver for 18 years before suffering injuries in the line of duty six years ago that left her physically unable to work and with post-traumatic stress disorder. “I have been mentally and physically retired,” she said.

The stand, however, gave her a reason to keep going, and the response from the community to her offerings has only encouraged her to keep going. “This helped, and I didn’t think it was going to,” she said. “If this wasn’t working, if nobody was buying the jam, and if nobody wanted the salsa, and if nobody was writing those little notes [of support], it wouldn’t be here.”

Residents for their parts have rallied behind Little since Saanich launched the bylaw enforcement process about six weeks ago, an experience that she remembers well.

“I’m not an emotional person,” she said. “Eighteen years in law enforcement, you grow a thick skin, [but] I was actually in tears, when that bylaw [enforcement officer] left, because this feels like a member of the family, this feels like a member of the community,” she said. “People are outraged that Saanich is taking it away, not only from us, but also from them.”

To underscore this point, Little shows a thick binder containing testimonials from some 700 people, who have shown their support . While these efforts have not yet convinced Saanich to show leniency, Little said she and her husband strategize every night on how to save the stand.

McLeod said staff have worked with Little in offering options for an alternative business model, such as selling the products at a farmers’ market or online. “We will continue to work positively and respectfully with the owner to ensure they are in compliance with the applicable bylaw,” said McLeod.

While Little acknowledged that she could sell her fares at a farmers’ market, something bigger is at stake.

“Absolutely, I’m fighting for this,” she said. “I’m fighting for the principle. I’m fighting for me to have something to do all day long because I can’t work, and this is a good [community] resource for fruit that would otherwise be just chucked away. We are not giving up.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Family of woman who died after 1,000 days in solitary furious with Trudeau over bill
Next story
Tolko’s Athabasca division in Slave Lake, Alberta suspends operations due to wildfire

Just Posted

Sidney sailors battle rain, currents and low wind for Swiftsure win

Gladiator wins the Juan de Fuca race in 76th annual Swiftsure Yacht Race

Saanich Police arrest suspect in Tillicum bank armed robbery

52-year-old male suspected to be behind three armed robberies in five days

A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Public input needed for Harris Green Village redevelopment

Record number of dancers compete at provincials for Victoria Academy of Ballet

One dancer returns golden for modern dance during BC Performing Arts Festival

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

VIDEO: Documentarian hopes to share story of Victoria driftwood bird sculptor

‘Birds of Bark’ pitch covers artist’s journey from armed robbery to bird sculpting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read