Saanich police are seeking information about a male suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault incident that began on BC Transit bus on Thursday. (BC Transit)

Saanich youth allegedly sexually assaulted after being followed off BC Transit bus

Police seeking information on the male suspect

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly followed off a BC Transit bus and sexually assaulted in Saanich on Thursday night.

The young girl was approached by a man while on a bus around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police say the man tried talking to her while on-board and followed her when she got off the bus at the Royal Oak Exchange.

Once outside, he began making sexual advances including unwanted touching, said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a written statement.

The suspect is described as a man in his thirties with a “dark complexion” and an accent. He was said to be about five foot seven inches, clean-shaven and wearing skinny jeans. Police are asking anyone with information on the man to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The victim wasn’t physically injured but has been offered resources to process the sexual assault.

“Our priority is the safety of the victim and the public,” Kowalewich told Black Press Media. “We are actively working on this [investigation] to identify the suspect.”

BC TransitSaanich Police Departmentsexual assault

