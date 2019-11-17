Coun. Ned Taylor (right) and Mayor Fred Haynes sat down to chat on Nov. 1 – Taylor’s first official day as acting mayor. (Ned Taylor/Twitter)

Saanich’s 20-year-old acting mayor encourages other young people get involved in politics

There is a ‘hunger for young voices’ in politics right now

Saanich’s 20-year-old councillor is this month’s acting mayor and hopes to inspire other young people to get involved in politics.

Coun. Ned Taylor turned 20 in July, but began his campaign for Saanich council when he was 18.

On Nov. 1, a year after becoming a councillor, he took up the role of acting mayor. Each councillor takes a turn in this role – the four incumbent councillors held the position for two months each starting in January and the four new councillors do one month each until the end of 2019.

READ ALSO: Saanich teen looks to bring generational shift to council

Being a young acting mayor feels “incredible and surreal,” said Taylor.

He explained that the added responsibilities include planning meeting agendas, chairing meetings, assisting Mayor Fred Haynes and speaking at events.

Taylor looks forward to chairing his first council meeting and feels prepared to “step into the hot seat” because he’s been observing for a year.

“It’s a little bit daunting … but something I’ll be able to handle.”

The tide is turning in politics right now, he said. There is a “hunger for young voices” and he’s hopeful other young people will have the courage to get involved in different levels of politics. The issues being discussed affect the future and youths should have their say, he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich to hold public hearing on potential for growing local cannabis

When Taylor first decided to run for council during a byelection, he was unsure and worried he might embarrass himself, but decided to persevere. He remembers telling himself that worst came to worst, it would be a learning opportunity.

He wasn’t elected at 18, but when he ran again in the 2018 municipal election, he won a spot on council.

Taylor encourages his peers to believe in themselves and get involved too.

“Say what you believe and share ideas.”

He still isn’t used to introducing himself as acting mayor, but Taylor’s sure he’ll get there by the end of his stint in the role.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

