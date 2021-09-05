Saanich’s Beckwith Park will be filled with three-day traditional Indian dance festival

Dandia’s 2019 festival in Saanich – attendees look forward to the outdoor event Sept. 10 to 12 in Beckwith Park. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)

The Victoria Hindu Parishad and Cultural Centre are gearing up to celebrate Dandia, a traditional Indian dance festival, at Beckwith Park from Sept. 10-12 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The festival is the only event of the like across the country that will occur for three evenings straight, said organizer Manish Prajapati.

“The Indian community is very excited for this event and we’re predicting that over 2,000 people will attend over the course of the three days,” said Prajapati.

The event is organized by Victoria Hindu Temple in association with the District of Saanich. All donations received from the free event will go toward the temple for community activities.

The entry is free and a light meal will be provided for attendees. The cost of the event has been sponsored by the Victoria Hindu Parishad and Cultural Society and the District of Saanich.

