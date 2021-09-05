Dandia’s 2019 festival in Saanich – attendees look forward to the outdoor event Sept. 10 to 12 in Beckwith Park. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)

Dandia’s 2019 festival in Saanich – attendees look forward to the outdoor event Sept. 10 to 12 in Beckwith Park. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)

Saanich’s Beckwith Park will be filled with three-day traditional Indian dance festival

Event organized by Victoria Hindu Temple will run Sept. 10 to 12

The Victoria Hindu Parishad and Cultural Centre are gearing up to celebrate Dandia, a traditional Indian dance festival, at Beckwith Park from Sept. 10-12 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The festival is the only event of the like across the country that will occur for three evenings straight, said organizer Manish Prajapati.

“The Indian community is very excited for this event and we’re predicting that over 2,000 people will attend over the course of the three days,” said Prajapati.

ALSO READ: Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

The event is organized by Victoria Hindu Temple in association with the District of Saanich. All donations received from the free event will go toward the temple for community activities.

The entry is free and a light meal will be provided for attendees. The cost of the event has been sponsored by the Victoria Hindu Parishad and Cultural Society and the District of Saanich.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FestivalIndiaSaanich

Previous story
Mayor’s home serves as example of shoreline protection in Saanich

Just Posted

Dandia’s 2019 festival in Saanich – attendees look forward to the outdoor event Sept. 10 to 12 in Beckwith Park. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)
Saanich’s Beckwith Park will be filled with three-day traditional Indian dance festival

Beowulf, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes’ dog, enjoys the water on their Prospect Lake property. The shoreline between the land and the water has been maintained in an effort to merge with nature. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Mayor’s home serves as example of shoreline protection in Saanich

The Oak Bay marching band leads 2018 Tour de Rock riders into the Oak Bay High gym. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay High lathers up its first Cops for Cancer fundraiser of 2021

Lacee Sluggett of Sluggett Farms is thrilled to be back at the Saanich Fairgrounds for another year of festivities. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich Fair return yields family fun, agriculture education