Saanich’s Camosun College to host hundreds of Indigenous education leaders

Hundreds of community leaders, scholars and allies in Indigenous post-secondary education from around the globe will be gathering at the fourth S’TEṈISTOLW̱ Conference at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus.

Over 430 attendees from Canada, the United States and New Zealand, will attend the event from Aug. 20 to 23.

The conference aims to build and strengthen relationships and networks in reciprocity by fostering shared learning and exchange.

Hosted by Eyēʔ Sqȃ’lewen: The Centre for Indigenous Education & Community Connections, this year’s conference theme is ‘Where the Waters Meet’.

“The theme is a reflection of convergence – the merging of diverse streams of knowledge, wisdom, and experiences,” says Todd Ormiston, executive director for Eyēʔ Sqȃ’lewen. “Previous conferences have provided an enriching experience, filled with meaningful dialogues and shared visions. This year, we are eagerly looking forward to recreating that magic and expanding the landscape even further.”

The S’TEṈISTOLW̱ Conference was first held at Camosun College in 2007, with the last planned conference in 2020 being cancelled. This year’s event marks a significant return, highlighting the ongoing commitment to Indigenous education and community connection.

“It is a privilege for the college to welcome educators, scholars, knowledge holders, and allies to the S’TEṈISTOLW̱ Conference,” says Dr. Lane Trotter, president of Camosun College. “While Camosun College has taken significant steps towards greater Indigenization and the conference is aligned with a vision for Indigenous student success, we know there is much more to do.”

S’TEṈISTOLW̱ is a SENĆOŦEN word and is pronounced steh-nees-taoh as shared in the video with Tsartlip Elder J’SINTEN Dr. John Elliott.

Three esteemed keynote speakers, Dr. Hayalthkin’gem Carey Newman, Dr. Qwul’sih’yah’maht Robina Thomas, and Dr. Kim Anderson, will share their insights during the conference.

For additional conference details, please visit stenistolw.ca.