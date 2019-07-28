Saanich’s HCP celebrates 25 years of Arts and Music in the Gardens

Over 50 artists, 15 bands and several food trucks will be at Horticulture Centre of the Pacific

A sculpture of a face watches over the flower beds at the Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific. The HCP is celebrating 25 years of Arts and Music in the Gardens Aug. 10 and 11. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

On Aug. 10 and 11, the Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific (HCP) is celebrating 25 years of the Arts and Music in the Gardens event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Guests can take in the art among the plants on the nine-acre property.

This year, attendees can enjoy live music on three different stages, 10 installations by the Victoria Floral Artists Guild and 57 booths for local artisans to show their work, says Cheri Le Brun, the volunteer coordinator at the HCP.

“The booths will be spread out through the garden,” she says.

The art on display will include jewelry, ceramics, fiber art and more traditional, two-dimensional work, Le Brun explains, and most of it will be for sale.

There will also be “a nice range of musicians” at the event, she says. Fifteen different bands are scheduled to play everything from folk to rock and roll.

The Victoria Master Gardeners will also be in attendance and will be available to answer questions related to gardening at the plant sale.

Parking has been an issue in the past, says Le Brun, so more will be available this year. There will be field and street parking on Beaver Road for free.

Admission is free for HCP members and $10 for all other attendees. Food trucks will be on site for the event and kids activities have been scheduled.

“It’s a great day for family,” says Le Brun.

The HCP has only eight staff members. There are over 200 volunteers who help throughout the year and the oldest is in their 90s, says Le Brun.

