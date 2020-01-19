Saanich Police say the public faces no danger after investigation into a non-suspicious death Saturday at Mount Douglas Park (Black Press Media File)

Saanich’s Mount Douglas Park open after police investigate non-suspicious death Saturday

Saanich Police say public faces no danger following investigation

Saanich Police say the public does not face any danger following the investigation of a non-suspicious death Saturday at Mount Douglas Park.

“The park is open for anyone to use [and] there is no concern for the public’s safety,” said Jon Zielinski, acting Staff Sgt. with Saanich Police Sunday morning. “It was a non-suspicious death.”

Saanich Police blocked Churchill Drive, the main road leading up to Mount Douglas, for parts of Saturday. Emergency crews were on scene around 3 p.m. Saturday and police turned away drivers, who were trying to head up the mountain, while instructing hikers to use the trail.

RELATED: Police incident in Mount Douglas Park leads to road closure

Officers stationed near the gate told Black Press at the time that they could not specify what happened but said that the incident would likely take at least three hours to resolve.

As per policy, Saanich Police did not release details about the death Sunday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US
Next story
‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

Just Posted

Mass-timber project in Esquimalt switches from condos to rentals

Corvette Landing will now offer rental units in the area

Kindergarten registration begins for Greater Victoria School District

Registration will happen Jan. 20-24

Improperly transporting a pet in the back of the truck can cost up to $368

Police recommend keeping all animals inside the passenger portion of the vehicle

Minister of state promises to look into closure of North Saanich child-care program

Closure of Beacon’s Nature Club affected two dozen families

Saanich’s Mount Douglas Park open after police investigate non-suspicious death Saturday

Saanich Police say public faces no danger following investigation

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Most Read