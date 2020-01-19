Saanich’s Mount Douglas Park open after police investigate non-suspicious death Saturday

Saanich Police say the public faces no danger after investigation into a non-suspicious death Saturday at Mount Douglas Park (Black Press Media File)

Saanich Police say the public does not face any danger following the investigation of a non-suspicious death Saturday at Mount Douglas Park.

“The park is open for anyone to use [and] there is no concern for the public’s safety,” said Jon Zielinski, acting Staff Sgt. with Saanich Police Sunday morning. “It was a non-suspicious death.”

Saanich Police blocked Churchill Drive, the main road leading up to Mount Douglas, for parts of Saturday. Emergency crews were on scene around 3 p.m. Saturday and police turned away drivers, who were trying to head up the mountain, while instructing hikers to use the trail.

@SaanichPolice are at Mount Douglas park for an unspecified incident. The main road up the mountain is blocked off and people are being directed to use the trails. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/JuYvMkuuON — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 18, 2020

RELATED: Police incident in Mount Douglas Park leads to road closure

Officers stationed near the gate told Black Press at the time that they could not specify what happened but said that the incident would likely take at least three hours to resolve.

As per policy, Saanich Police did not release details about the death Sunday morning.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com