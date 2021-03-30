Saanichton Village Association supports hitching post proposal in Central Saanich

A board member of the association representing Saanichton Village says the association welcomes plans for a permanent hitching post for horse carriages in the area. (Black Press Media File)

A board member of the Saanichton Village Association says the Central Saanich neighbourhood welcome plans for a permanent hitching post for horse carriages.

“We think it is fantastic,” said Jim Townley, who owns Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe. It would boost local agro-tourism, potentially as part of a future active transportation hub, a bike-and-ride project featuring a bike repair station, tables and chairs, and eventually bike lockers.

“It’s a planned area designed to encourage people to cycle into the village, even hop on transit and go to work. We have such a great bus hub in Saanichton, we want to find a way to take more advantage of that.”

A hitching post near this hub would help create a mini park theme, he said. “It would really sort of bring a really, nice classy level to the village.”

Formed in 2006, the association has been working closely with the municipality on a number of issues, said Townley. “We are really trying to create a deeper sense of community by getting everybody together. This isn’t a business-association-driven thing. We got residents and businesses. We got a very balanced on what makes a great village.”

Working off a notice of motion by Central Saanich Coun. Niall Paltiel, council tasked staff to look into creating a permanent hitching post for horse carriages in the area. Both public and private spaces are said to be under consideration.

