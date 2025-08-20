Safety cited as West Kelowna pulls permit for controversial Sean Feucht concert

The show was supposed to take place Aug. 23 at Memorial Park

Controversial American Christian musician Sean Feucht's concert will not take place at West Kelowna's Memorial Park this weekend.

The show, which was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23,, will not be issued a permit by the City of West Kelowna due to safety concerns.

Ron Bowles, the Chief Administrative Officer for the city, held a press conference outside of city hall on Aug. 20, to announce that after consultation with the RCMP and the fire department, the safety and security plan could not address the number of people who were expected to arrive at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Bowles said approximately 2,000 people were planning to attend the event, and about 1,000 protesters were also expected to be on scene.

"We rely on our professionals at the city of West Kelowna to give us expert advice," Bowles added. "They did in this case...so we are unable to issue a permit."

Advocacy Canada had also planned a “Love Over Hate Rally” to take place on the same day as Feucht’s show, claiming the American artist is “widely regarded as anti-2SLGBTQIA+ and aligned with exclusionary, far-right Christian nationalist movements.”

Bowles noted that the city more recently found out the size and magnitude and complexity of the event.

"So initially, it was not clear, in later days, yes, it was, and that allowed our city staff, and our professionals to do a really good view of the event."

The city received dozens of phone calls and correspondence about Fuecht's appearance, Bowles added.

While several of his shows have been cancelled by other communities, and relocated, across the country, that was not a factor in the City of West Kelowna's decision.

"We looked at the merits of the event here," Bowles pointed out "We have notified the event organizers that we will not be issuing a permit for this event."

That notice was given just a half hour before the 1 p.m. media conference at city hall. It is not known who the event organizers are.

"This might seem like a last minute, but the application review was in the final hours," Bowles said "It was decided today that we would be unable to issue a permit."

In a July 23 statement, the city noted that the booking for Feucht’s show was a private event and is not affiliated with any city programming or events.

On July 30, the City of Abbotsford denied a permit for a scheduled Aug. 24 concert by Feucht at city-owned Mill Lake Park, citing safety concerns.

Feucht has drawn support and condemnation since his 11-date Let Us Worship tour started on July 23 in Nova Scotia.

Several of his shows have been cancelled, with some being relocated to other venues.

In a July 27 Facebook interview, Feucht was asked if the cancellations and criticism he has faced are an attack on religious freedoms in Canada.

“I think that any sane person can see what’s happening,” Feucht told the interviewer. “We don’t even have to talk too much about it if, you know, Christians get fined, persecuted, and smoke bombed, and politicians don’t say anything.”

He was referring to his July 25 concert at a Montreal church where a smoke bomb was set off in the building and protesters gathered outside.

Feucht’s website describes him as a speaker, author, missionary, artist, activist, and the founder of multiple global movements.

He has publicly criticized COVID-19 restrictions, led a 2022 protest against The Walt Disney Company over its stance against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and has been described by U.S. media as a “MAGA superstar” for his support of Donald Trump.

Events in Saskatoon (Aug. 21) and Edmonton (Aug. 22) appear to be moving forward as scheduled.

Black Press Media reached out Feucht's lawyers for comment on the cancellation, but they have not yet replied.