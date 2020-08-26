The nine-classroom facility completed last year, shown here under construction in 2017, will provide more flexible learning options when Westmont Montessori School in Metchosin reopens on Sept. 8. (File photo)

Safety guidelines set for Westmont Montessori

Metchosin school expanding outdoor spaces

With the safety of students at the top of parents’ minds and the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in parts of the province, Westmont Montessori School in Metchosin has released its guidelines for the return to school.

According to an Aug. 25 media release, students from preschool through high school set to return on Sept. 8 are grouped in multi-age cohorts that already enjoy larger physical classroom spaces. Westmont Montessori, which was founded in 1954, has about 180 students in three buildings, including a Montessori-inspired, nine-classroom facility completed in 2019.

Learners this year will be organized into student groupings of 32 to 50 students amongst many indoor spaces that are larger than schools in their district, said Magnus Hanton, head of school at Westmont Montessori.

“Moving forward, these spaces will be extended to outdoor educational spaces as well,” Hanton noted, with the goal to reunite classmates and teachers so they can resume studies in a safer and more flexible environment.

The school is planning to increase outdoor space and learning time on its 10-acre property to utilize Westmont’s natural surroundings. That includes a large learning shelter, learning garden, meadow, and forest area, as well as the beach at Witty’s Lagoon. Plans include direct outdoor drop-offs, a doubling of janitorial coverage, including midday cleaning, and additional handwashing stations. Staffing has also been adapted to meet the new guidelines.

ALSO READ: Westmont Montessori upgrades to be completed this fall

Westmont is also prioritizing the importance of students not feeling isolated, and to continue to feel supported by teachers and peers in the event they need to learn at home. The school has gathered feedback from the community regarding the development of an online learning program since the early days of the pandemic.

“Building on our online learning pilot program from March, we have expanded our remote learning capabilities for the upcoming school year through the development of a Montessori materials lending library, a virtual learning platform with in-classroom interaction, as well as teachers designated specifically to supporting remote learners,” Hanton explained.

The board of directors, administrators and parent community have worked throughout the summer to ensure Westmont is ready to welcome students back on time, and to provide the best possible educational programming, indoor and outdoor spaces, and safety and hygiene measures.

ALSO READ: Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Enrolment for the 2020/21 school year is continuing for those beginning pre-school or kindergarten, and for older students seeking an alternative educational experience. For a virtual tour or more information, visit west-mont.ca/fall2020.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Metchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot
Next story
B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Just Posted

Head of local chamber says Sidney’s ‘complacent days are over’ after possible COVID-19 exposures

Local retail expert says possible exposures damage Sidney’s reputation

Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

SD61 announces plan for 2020-2021 school year

Rare white orca spotted near Sooke two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

Undercover Victoria drug trafficking investigation leaves 17 people facing 18 charges

Five people arrested, 12 still wanted on warrants

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read