Sailings cancelled between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay

Sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay have been canceled for Friday.
The MV Klitsa is experiencing a mechanical issues states BC Ferries. A right angle drive will be replaced on the vessel over the course of the day on Friday.
BC Ferries expects the vessel to be ready for operations on Saturday, and apologizes for any inconvenience experienced as a result of the cancellations.
For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, visit bcferries.com.
