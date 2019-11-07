Sale of East Sooke oceanfront property sets record

Sale is the second highest in history of Sooke Region

This property at 5179 East Sooke Road recently set a record when it sold for $6.5 million. (Sotheby’s)

A record-breaking real estate sale has seen the sale of a unique Becher Bay property for $6.5 million, the second highest sale ever for the Sooke Region.

The four-hectare headland property, located at 5179 East Sooke Rd., features 494 metres of oceanfront, complete with a private beach and a private 14-metre dock that the real estate listing noted as being ideal for sailing, kayaking, and fishing.

The listing also described the south-facing property as having “its own micro-climate” since it’s protected, presumably from storms and cool ocean breezes, by Wolf Island.

The home itself is no less impressive.

It was designed by Victoria designer Keith Baker, who specializes in the creation of energy efficient, light filled structures with a focus on the use of natural materials. The 5,672-square-foot home was built by Christopher Developments.

In anticipation that the occupants of the home might at some point entertain guests, it includes a secluded, separate 882-square-foot guest accommodation. It also boasts a 1,214-square-foot tailor-made garage and workshop.

“The sale of this extraordinary estate reflects enduring demand for luxury real estate in the Greater Victoria area,” said Glynis MacLeod, co-listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“While on the market, this property received strong interest from Canadian and international buyers who appreciated it as a rare opportunity to secure a premier piece of West Coast real estate. It received offers from multiple clients within Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network and was ultimately purchased by a buyer from Ontario.”

The Victoria Real Estate Board said the sale of luxury real estate has stabilized since the B.C. government’s 2018 introduction of a speculation and vacancy tax for residential properties. Even so, the board has reported a 3.5 per cent uptick in real estate sales in Greater Victoria in October, a condition that the board attributes to low inventory and consistent demand.

In Sooke, the MLS currently lists 11 properties at more than a million dollars with the highest being a Roxview Crescent property that’s listed at $2.95 million.

There have been five significant sales of more than $4 million reported on the Multiple Listing Service in Greater Victoria this year with the highest previous sale reported at $4.7 million in Oak Bay.



