Salmon Arm RCMP: Man trying to sleep wears out welcome at church

Man calls Everyone Welcome sign 'misleading' after being asked to move along
Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person refusing to leave a local church premise on April 17, 2025.

Salmon Arm RCMP had to explain to a man why he wasn't welcome to sleep outside a church.

At 4:45 p.m. on April 17, police received a report of an "unwanted person refusing to leave a local church premise."

"The man was trying to sleep outside the church," said RCMP media relations officer Const. Andrew Hodges in a news release. 

Responding RCMP advised the man he had to move along and off the property, to which he responded by pointing to a sign that read "Everyone Welcome." Hodges said the man believed the sign was misleading "due to church representatives and police requesting him to leave as he was no longer welcome."

After spending more time with the man, explaining why he couldn't be there, police eventually were able to convince the him to move along. 

