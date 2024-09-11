UPDATE: Salmon Arm student reports being approached by man in minivan

The incident on Tuesday, Sept. 10 was reported to police

A Salmon Arm student was praised for responding appropriately after they reported being approached by a man in a white minivan.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10, school administrators informed parents by email of an incident that occurred near King's Christian School. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a student from another school was reportedly approached by a "Caucasian male in a white minivan." The student did not engage with the stranger and shared the information with their parent.

The incident was reported to Salmon Arm RCMP.

"The vehicle approached an elementary school aged child and offered to drive them somewhere. The child declined, then ran away, and the vehicle sped off in the opposite direction," said the RCMP in a media release. "The child was unharmed, returned home and informed their parent who reported the incident to police."

The driver was described as a Caucasian male, 30 to 40 years of age, average build, stubble facial hair, no visible tattoos and wearing a black hoodie and black toque.

The vehicle was described as a white minivan with a cracked windshield, slightly tinted black windows, dents on the driver's side and passenger doors, a sticker on the rear window that says "Do or Die," with a picture of a school. No licence plate was obtained.

"The incident is believed to have happened in the 300 block of 30th St NE, Salmon Arm," said the RCMP. Anyone with information, home video surveillance looking towards 30th St NE, or dash cam footage taken in the area between 2:30 and 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 10 is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2024-5863.

The following safety tips were shared with families/students: