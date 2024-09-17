Salmon Arm takes gold as 55+ BC Games host

'…as far as I’m concerned they knocked it out of the park'

The smallest city to host the 55+ BC Games did so with flying colours.

This was evident among glowing comments shared by Games participants via social media including: "This was one of the best games ever," "You volunteers set a national standard for how a Games should be run and managed," and "Very well organized. Appreciate everyone's effort in making the week so enjoyable."

Another person very impressed by this year's Games: Diane Murphy, the recently elected president of the BC Senior Games Society who was in Salmon Arm throughout the Sept. 10-14 event.

"The Salmon Arm Host Society, all the volunteers and everybody that worked on the Games, as far as I’m concerned they knocked it out of the park," said Murphy, who saw some of the work done behind the scenes in preparation for the Games, and visited the numerous competition venues in Salmon Arm and neighbouring communities.

"All the venues were excellent from, the pool to the lawn bowling to the ball diamonds, the ice rinks we used in Chase and Sicamous, carpet bowling in Enderby – they utilized other local towns and it was just great," said Murphy. "And I have to tell you that I fell in love with the City of Salmon Arm, going out to these different venues, from the tennis venue and the soccer pitches, everything was fantastic."

Murphy was equally impressed with the city's downtown and the cultural events held there Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"The flowers throughout the city, the planters just looked absolutely beautiful and the events that were held, I think it’s Alexander Street… with the treble clef and the piano, what a spectacular venue…," she said.

In response to the predominantly positive comments she'd heard and read, Debbie Cannon credited the 1,000-plus volunteers who helped bring the smoothly run event to a successful finish.

"I can’t believe how many times people said to us and our volunteers that the way these Games were ran, we could teach people how to run their Games… It was a real testament to our volunteers because in Salmon Arm – it’s always said, they come out when it counts," said the city councillor and president of the Salmon Arm Games' Host Organizing Committee.

Approximately 2,700 athletes participated in this year's Games, and Cannon lauded the host committee's directors and their teams for going out of their way to ensure all of the sporting event venues were ready for them.

"The team I had, the key team of directors, I’ve said it over and over again, they were such a dream team," said Cannon. "They were so dedicated and just – they’re the ones that put in so much time to make it happen. They didn’t drop the ball on anything."

Cannon shared a number of highlights, including the special presentation during Wednesday's Games opening ceremony for 100-year-old White Rock swimmer Betty Brussel, who won six gold medals in this year's Games. Another highlight was a more intimate moment shared by Marietjie Bonthuys, who led the Games' First Aid team.

"She was returning to the first aid room and a fellow in his hockey shirt comes up to her and says, 'Do you have anything for hurt feelings?," said Cannon. "And her answer was… 'I said a hug and he was delighted and accepted it.'"

Rob Marshall, the Host Organizing Committee director whose team oversaw volunteer recruitment and co-ordination, found Salmon Arm/Shuswap residents were ready to step up and give more than 100 per cent to make sure the event was a success.

"Salmon Arm just seemed to embrace the Games," said Marshall. "Everybody wanted to, I think, be involved in some capacity, in some way or other to share in the experience… and they showed up with their smiles on and a strong willingness to represent, and present Salmon Arm and the Shuswap in the best way. I think you could just see that in the pride that was out there throughout the week of the Games"

Marshall said the Games managed to recruit 1,075 volunteers, who each put in a minimum of four-hours work during the Games.

"Many of them worked more than one four-hour shift as well, and were asking how they could help in other ways," said a grateful Marshall. "There just wasn’t enough they could do to make the Games successful and play a big role in it."

Marshall suggested the volunteer effort stemmed from a collective recognition of the opportunity the Games represented for the city to put its best foot forward and "showcase who we are and what we do, and the natural beauty and friendliness of our city and our region."

"People want to be involved in that… and present that out there to the bigger world, and everybody did that in a big way!" said Marshall.

"And also, too, I think they just realized the benefit to the Shuswap and Salmon Arm by doing a good job of this event. There is obviously an economic boost to our city during the Games, with all of the… participants. When you bring all of those people and their friends, supporters and family members… it was a big boost for our city overall, so I think everybody just wanted to shine brightly during the event and we did."

That effort certainly left a lasting impression on Murphy, who already misses Salmon Arm.

"I came to West Kelowna yesterday, dropped off a couple of our colleagues at the airport and I’m heading home to day and I already miss Salmon Arm…," said Murphy. "You have a wonderful town of people there."

Asked about the prospect of Salmon Arm hosting another 55+ BC Games sometime down the road, Marshall is confident the city has what it takes.

"I don’t think there’s a challenge out there that we wouldn’t be able to step up and do a professional and very good job of," said Marshall. "I know it was important to have positive results and everybody put that extra effort in to make it so. All of the feedback we’ve received has been very positive, that Salmon Arm ranked right up there at the top of the list of communities that really did a great job of hosting and putting on the Games with a professionalism and quality that people don’t see every year, but appreciate when it’s there."

To find all of this year's medal winners, by name or community, as well as photos from the different sporting and cultural events, visit bcseniorsgames.net.