Salmon Arm woman ho, ho, hopes to reunite Santa with his ID

'I guess we know where he spends his summers now'

A Salmon Arm woman is trying to reunite Santa with his driver's licence via Facebook after finding it downtown on Alexander Street, adding "I guess we know where he spends his summers now."

The secret's out; Santa summer's in the Shuswap.

In a post to Facebook, a Good Samaritan found the jolly old elf's driver licence on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm and is endeavouring to return it prior to his Christmas run.

"I have a l'il boy who'd be ecstatic to return this to you (in person) – you know where we live," Chinook McLean said in a post with a picture of the licence on the Shuswap Everything Friendly Goes page. "We'll leave it under the 🎄 [Christmas tree] if we don't hear from you... (Guess that means you ought to deliver to the Shuswap 1st, eh?).

The licence shows Santa to be a very accomplished driver, and shows that he can legally operate a sleigh, motorbike, car and bus. The licence is valid worldwide, allows for rooftop stops and states that sleigh bells are allowed to jingle all the way.

