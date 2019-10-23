Bill Pedneault examines the fish that will help to produce salmon fry for next spring’s release of salmon. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Salmon counts may indicate future fishing closures

Total numbers of chinook continue to be in decline, says DFO

While it’s still early, the numbers of returning chinook salmon in the Sooke River seem to be slightly above average.

“On Oct. 9, we had swimmers in the water and they saw about 750 fish. The average for that location would be about 500,” said Wilf Luedke, the chief biologist for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Total numbers of chinook, however, continue to be in decline, according to DFO reports.

“It’s very complicated when you start talking about salmon,” Luedke said.

“The problems with chinook are more severe with stream chinook. The Sooke River fish are ocean type. They go out to sea, so their survival numbers are better.”

He said the Sooke salmon spend much of their time on the continental shelf and manage to avoid the problems encountered by other salmon types, like sockeye. Those fish venture further into the ocean and have been affected by a mass of unusually warm Pacific Ocean waters, caused by climate change and dubbed “the blob.”

Federal fisheries experts point to climate change as the main culprit in the decline of the fish stocks.

“There is no question that climate change is having a significant impact on our salmon,” said Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson at a recent news conference in Vancouver.

But while Luedke acknowledged climate change plays a role in fish stock declines, he said that “all kinds of things are going on.”

He cited rainfall levels, salmon stream degradation, predation by pinnipeds (seals) as only a few of the factors that affect fish stocks.

“They (salmon) are really a bellwether for what’s happening with our streams and our climate,” he said.

It’s a situation that has Bill Pedneault, the manager of the Jack Brooks Hatchery in Sooke, concerned.

He’s been monitoring the DFO counts and said that on a local level it bears out what is happening to the fishery in general.

He emphasized the work of the more than 20 volunteers at the Brooks Hatchery is more important than ever, a position with which Luedke agrees.

“The hatcheries play a vital role, certainly. But there are problems with the rate of return we’re seeing in Sooke. A lot of the returning fish originate from the Nitnat Hatchery. We don’t know what the problem is with the wild stocks. That’s something we need to study,” he said.

“The Sooke River has a problem and we need to work on resolving it.”

More bad news with the coho salmon returns. They’re lower than normal and Luedke can’t say why that is the case until further study takes place.

And chum salmon are worse yet, with returns Luedke described as dismal.

Luedke said that preliminary fish counts could be an indicator that some fishing closures may still be required.

The impacts of those closures were in evidence in 2019 as fishing restrictions caused severe hardship to charter fishing operations in the Sooke region.

RELATED: Tourism dips

Pedneault is unhappy with that possibility.

“There are so many variables at play. Is any one thing responsible? How do you measure that?” asked Pedneault.

“Hatcheries are a part of the answer but we have to work on stock assessment, stream enhancement … a lot of other things,” said Pedneault.

“The good news is that people are getting the message that something needs to be done.”

But despite the federal government announcement that $2.7 million has been approved for the B.C. Salmon Restoration Fund, Pedneault said the Brooks hatchery operates on a volunteer basis.

RELATED: Restoration fund ignores Sooke

“There isn’t a dime of federal money been used in the construction or operation of the facility,” he said.

And despite funding challenges and indications that salmon stocks have continued to decline, Pedneault and the volunteers at the Brooks Hatchery continue their efforts.

“When I started as a fisherman in 1965, the fellow who was showing me the ropes told me that the fish back then were half the size that they’d been when he started out. Thirty years later, when I was retiring, the fish were half the size they’d been in ‘65,” recalled Pedneault.

“We have to keep working. It makes a difference.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

CRD Director Mike Hicks (right) works with a volunteer to elp capture salmon for the Brooks Hatchery. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

Bill Pedneault, center, works with volunteers as they capture salmon in early October. The fish were transferred to the Brooks Hatchery. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Previous story
UPDATED: View Royal structure fire leaves Four Mile House Restaurant with ‘extensive damage’
Next story
SD63 parents asked to make arrangements for children as strike looms

Just Posted

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are highly poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations, gastrointestinal pain and death

Access: Technology lags for people with vision, hearing impairments

Accessibility barriers addressed at the Pacific Training Centre for the Blind

Saanich police arrest man who spat on, pulled knife on man who refused to give him a cigarette

Police recommend the 18-year-old be charged for assault with a weapon

Chilean teen brings protest to Victoria streets

Chile’s peaceful protest unseen, says visiting student

Chef recalls ‘attic full of smoke’ during Four Mile restaurant fire Tuesday

Food saved as power restored to the eatery around noon Wednesday

WATCH: Artist explains inspiration behind new Oak Bay mural

Oak Bay’s Parade of Play mural might be the biggest in Greater Victoria

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Island mom warning others as suspicious powder found in mail

“I was very uneasy … it could be coffee whitener or it could be something else in the bag.”

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Most Read