Salt Spring RCMP officer praised for saving senior's life

Const. Loyd convinced man to seek medical attention

An RCMP officer on Salt Spring Island is being lauded for convincing a senior to get medical aid that saved his life.

On April 4, 2025, the RCMP received a request from an out-of-province family to check on their elderly father who they had not heard from in a couple of months, the RCMP said in a press release.

Const. Lloyd attended the residence and found the elderly father, who appeared to have been living in unhealthy conditions.

The man was initially reluctant and was adamant that he was fine and not needing help.

Lloyd continued to speak with him for over an hour and eventually a rapport was built between them and the man agreed to be transported to hospital by ambulance where his health was checked.

On July 17, 2025, the man visited the Salt Spring Island RCMP detachment to show his appreciation for Loyd and the detachment staff, but also to share his medical treatment and diagnosis.

It turns out that the man had been unknowingly bleeding internally for some time and according to doctors, would have succumbed in the next 24 hours had it not been from the intervention of Loyd, who convinced him to get treated at the hospital.

C/Supt. Bruce Singer, commanding officer for the Island District RCMP, said what started as a standard call became something far more profound.

"Despite being met with hesitation and resistance, Const. Lloyd stayed present, didn’t rush, didn’t retreat but instead listened, showed compassion, and built a connection that ultimately saved his life,” said Singer.

“This is what ‘Beyond the Mission’ truly means; acting not just out of obligation, but out of care and commitment to another human being."