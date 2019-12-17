The Sail and Life Training Society (SALTS) plans to name its new schooner Leonora. (Photo provided by SALTS)

SALTS names new training ship after light and lion, to be built next year

Several million dollars are still needed to complete the project

The new schooner, a sailing ship with two or more masts, being built by the Sail and Life Training Society (SALTS) in 2020 has been named Leonora.

SALTS existing tall ships — Pacific Grace and Pacific Swift — are common sights in Victoria’s inner harbour and are used to help train 1,700 young adults annually.

READ ALSO: Province launches lawsuit over Esquimalt sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

According to SALTS, the name is a variation of Eleanor, meaning ‘bright, shining one’ or ‘light,’ which they say resonates with the society.

“The short form, Leo, means “lion” which is in keeping with the new schooner’s power and strength,” reads a statement provided by SALTS. “Leo is the name of the lion-shaped constellation of the stars, connecting this name to celestial navigation. It is a hearty and distinct female name that is not overly common today.”

READ ALSO: SALTS tall ships sail into Victoria Friday afternoon

While SALTS had a record year in fundraising, bringing in over $2.4 million in cash and gifts-in-kind, several million dollars more will be needed to complete the project.

Executive director, Loren Hagerty, says the fundraising support shows the positive impact the program has on the lives of young people.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
